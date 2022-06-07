'RHOA:' Sanya Richards-Ross and Drew Sidora Are Officially Enemies
Throughout Season 14 of The Real Housewive of Atlanta, social media users have praised the cast for their dedication to building and maintaining a solid sisterhood. So far, we’ve witnessed the ladies stand up for Drew Sidora throughout her marriage troubles with Ralph Pittman Jr., and we’ve seen the crew support Marlo Hampton’s latest venture, L’Archive. However, drama is never not too far away and Drew and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross have some tension.
The news of Drew and Sanya’s feud may come as a shock since it appears that the ladies were great friends. However, RHOA has shown us that just because women can appear to be besties or good friends, doesn’t mean that’s the case. So, why are Sanya Richard-Ross and Drew Sidora feuding? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.
After Sanya Richards-Ross shared that she and Drew Sidora were never friends on Kandi Burruss’ Speak On It podcast, a Twitter war ensued.
The girls are fighting! Baby, the ladies of RHOA know how to keep the drama in overdrive. On a June 5, 2022, episode of Kandi’s Speak On It podcast, Sanya made it a point to set the record straight about her “friendship” with Drew and how the ladies first met.
“I was introduced to Drew by a stylist we had in common,” Sanya told Kandi. And we hung out maybe two or three times before we officially started filming. So I feel like saying the word friends is loose, we were friendly. We were friendly. Because friendships are built over time.”
However, Kandi made it a point to bring up that Sanya called Drew after she got into a car accident. So, Sanya saying that she’s not friends with Drew doesn’t quite make sense. Sanya quickly countered Kandi’s argument by saying that she had spoken to Drew before getting into the accident and simply called her back to let her know what happened.
“And she offered, so I said ‘Sure, that would be cool if you’d like to come,’” Sanya told Kandi. “Because we’re bonding. It was another opportunity for us to get to know each other. But we still weren't like besties. It was just friendly.”
Baby, once Drew caught wind of Sanya’s comments, all hell broke loose. Drew got her Twitter fingers working to call out Sanya for being a “flip-flopping a– b–h” and shared that she’s taken notes.
Sanya also clapped back by calling Drew an “actor” and proceeded to ask Drew personal questions that Sanya felt she should know if they were actually friends. Whew, chile!
On the June 5, 2022, episode of 'RHOA,' Sanya and Drew butted heads about their friendship.
Friction between Sanya and Drew first started on the June 5, 2022, RHOA episode. In a clip, shared by the blog site Reality Entertainment TV, Sanya decided to confront Drew in front of all the ladies about her behavior.
“I don’t want you to feel that I’m not your friend, but I feel like if its bulls—t, I’m not going to rock with it,” Sanya told Drew.
During the exchange, Sanya shared that the way Drew handled her small tift with Shereé and putting her hands in Shereé’s face was a turn off for her. However, Drew was taken back by Sanya’s feelings since she felt that they could have had the conversation privately. However, Sanya explained that she felt that now was the perfect time since Kenya wanted to have a discussion with all of the ladies.
“When I’m somebody’s friend I rock with them and I feel like I haven’t been able to fully rock with you because some of the stuff you’re doing I don’t agree with,” Sanya told Drew.
The ladies continued to butt heads and shared in their respective confessionals that they don’t understand why the other is acting out.
And by the looks of the teaser for the next episode, it appears that Drew and Sanya’s friendship or friendliness toward one another will come to a screeching halt. However, Season 14 is far from over and the ladies may be able to patch things up. Only time will tell.
