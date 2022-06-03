Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

Black Twitter is currently in shambles! The Twitterverse believes that Drew may have dated Lebron James in the past, thanks to the singer's latest revelation.

In a clip posted by Hollywood Unlocked, Kenya starts a conversation with the ladies at dinner by asking them about famous individuals who have hit on them. Drew revealed to her fellow castmates that the "King of the NBA" hit on her — without naming Lebron — and the ladies were not easily swayed.