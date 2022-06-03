Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it
A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
Avid RHOA fans know that Drew is completely smitten with her husband, Ralph Pittman Jr. However, before Ralph came into the picture, Drew, like everyone else, had a past. According to a viral clip, it appears that the songstress may have been in an entanglement with the “King of the NBA.” In case you’ve been MIA, many NBA fans consider Lebron James to hold that title. As a result, it has left one looming question: Did Drew Sidora date Lebron James? Here’s everything that we know.
In a sneak peek clip of ‘RHOA’, Drew Sidora reveals that the “King of the NBA” hit on her — and fans believe it's Lebron James.
Black Twitter is currently in shambles! The Twitterverse believes that Drew may have dated Lebron James in the past, thanks to the singer's latest revelation.
In a clip posted by Hollywood Unlocked, Kenya starts a conversation with the ladies at dinner by asking them about famous individuals who have hit on them. Drew revealed to her fellow castmates that the "King of the NBA" hit on her — without naming Lebron — and the ladies were not easily swayed.
“I was on Melrose and we were at a restaurant,” Drew told the cast. “And a certain 'King of the NBA' sent me over a drink.’”
As the ladies guessed about which athlete Drew was talking about, viewers can see that part of Marlo’s response was censored. Marlo then went on to ask follow-up questions.
“Was this before he was married?” Marlo asked Drew.
Drew then says that it was indeed before he was married.
“No, this was before he was married,” Drew told the cast. “We went out on a couple of dates, he flew me out to his games, he listened to my music before his games … all the games he was winning were off of my music ... I'm just saying.”
Additionally, the Housewives and some of the husbands appeared to question Drew's revelation. In fact, Sanya Richards-Ross even threw a little shade during her confessional.
“Wasn’t [censored] and [censored] dating since high school?” Sanya asked in her confessional.
Keep in mind, Lebron James and his wife, Savannah, were high school sweethearts who married in 2013, per Business Insider.
Marlo also chimed in her own confessional to ask, “What music did she have? Did she have music?”
“Chile, Drew is talking about Laquan, y’all just heard it wrong,” Kenya shadily suggested in her own confessional, as the name clearly rhymes with Lebron.
So, between the “King of the NBA” reference, Sanya’s claim about the athlete being together with his spouse since high school, and Kenya’s “Laquan” reference, all signs point to the mystery athlete being Lebron.
Kandi Burruss also shared that she has caught the attention of famous men.
Kandi Burruss has always been a looker! Right before Drew's grand revelation, Kandi revealed that she dated one of R&B’s most celebrated talents, Gerald Levert. In fact, the pair even collaborated on music.
“I mean, like, I was in a whole blown relationship with Gerald Levert,” the Kandi Koated Nights entrepreneur told her co-stars. Kandi later got into more detail during her confessional.
“I actually have a song with him that we did together that we never released. Like, it’s just sitting on my hard drive,” Kandi said.
As expected, it appears that Season 14 is shaping up to be quite entertaining. As the women continue to build their sisterhood and make memories, viewers can anticipate more shocking revelations to come to light.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.