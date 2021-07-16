LeBron James' Wife and Kids Mean So Much to Him

LeBron's first son, LeBron James Jr. (known by friends and family as Bronny). was born in 2004 and just finished his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon High School in California. Bronny is arguably LeBron's most well-known child due to his own basketball skills, which he has been building while playing for his school's team.

Between a superstar father and a well-respected basketball program like the one at Sierra Canyon, odds are we'll hear a lot more about Bronny as he gets older.