Bronny James in Stable Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at USC
During a basketball workout at USC, incoming freshman Bronny James collapsed on the court. What happened? Here's everything we know.
What happened to Bronny James?
According to CBS Sports, Bronny went into cardiac arrest during practice. A family spokesperson said he was rushed to the hospital and placed in the ICU, but he's now in stable condition.
"Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."
"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information," the spokesperson added. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
There are usually no warning signs for sudden cardiac arrest.
Following the news, many in the sports community took to social media to share their support for Bronny.
"Prayers to Bronny & the James family as well," tweeted NFL safety Damar Hamlin, who has resumed his career after suffering cardiac arrest in early 2023. "Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."
According to HealthyChildren.org, there are usually no warning signs for sudden cardiac arrest. However, some young people who suffered it may have previously experienced heart-related symptoms, such as "shortness of breath, chest pain or fainting, that weren't thought to be anything life-threatening."
On the other hand, others never experienced any heart problems until the event.
The outlet further noted, "Sudden cardiac arrest is thought to be a leading cause of death in young athletes, but it also affects young people not involved in organized sports. It can happen during exercise or at rest, or even during sleep."
We wish Bronny a speedy recovery!