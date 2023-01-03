Damar Hamlin's Medical Emergency Sends Shockwaves Through the NFL
Everyone who watches football knows that it's a risky game as we bet on who will win or lose. But playing football is even more dangerous. One of the most dangerous sports to exist, American football and the NFL have faced scrutiny for consistent player injuries. The latest injury, however, has shown a shift in rhetoric towards player safety as Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.
24-year-old Damar collapsed on the field just after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Paramedics were called immediately to the field, and Damar was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Even still, Damar was last reported to be in critical condition, but what exactly happened? Here’s an update on his health.
What happened to 24-year-old NFL safety Damar Hamlin? The Bill and Bengals game was postponed due to his collapse.
Injuries are frequent — in fact, too frequent for many critics — in the game of football. But rarely does a game get postponed due to a player injury. That’s how fans and viewers knew that Damar’s injury was a serious one. In fact, what happened was unclear to most who were watching, even those in the stadium.
Basically, Buffalo Bills safety Damar tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins just five minutes and 58 seconds into their Monday night game. After Damar stood up from the tackle, he immediately collapsed, and medics were called to the field. Reporter Kelsey Conway told CNN, “It was just a really tragic, horrifying scene.”
“It was really unclear what exactly was going on. We knew it had something to do with the heart,” Conway said, as she explained that the players and coach were in tears. “You knew something tragic happened, but you just didn’t know,” she said. Naturally, fans watching at home really couldn’t tell what was going on, although we now know he immediately received CPR and was taken to the hospital.
A health update on Damar Hamlin reveals that he's still in critical condition.
Currently, the safety is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he’s now receiving further treatment and testing. It was later revealed that Damar underwent cardiac arrest after the play ended. Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest is when an electrical disturbance causes the heart to suddenly stop beating. A heart attack can cause cardiac arrest, but a heart attack is a “circulation” problem.
While cardiac arrest is extremely rare for someone healthy of Damar’s age, it can also be caused by arrhythmias, although it's also more deadly than a heart attack alone. Even if a patient is brought back from cardiac arrest, they may never be able to function normally again. Some fans want to blame his cardiac arrest on the COVID-19 vaccine, but doctors and scientists agree that it's likely a cause of blunt trauma.
This recent incident has fueled the fire behind the debate around prioritizing players’ safety and health in the NFL. However, sportscasters are quick to remind us that the NFL has come a long way. "A year ago, five years ago, certainly not 10 years ago, they would not have stopped the game," former NFL player Coy Wire said to CNN.
"We're not seeing that right now... there's been a paradigm shift in terms of player health and safety and how precious our lives are. And that the game is not worth it in the end when it comes to serious issues like this." Current players agree. Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. chimed in, “For us, the dream is real. Even though we understand the dream comes with great sacrifice, we never want that sacrifice to be paid from the expense of anyone's life."
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign has now raised over $3 million.
In 2020, when Damar joined the NFL, he created a GoFundMe campaign to buy toys for children. He wrote at the time, “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.” A promising young athlete who also does charity work? We stan! So we *need* him to improve.
Damar’s cardiac arrest brought his GoFundMe front and center after the link was shared in a tweet to donate on Monday night. The campaign will bring toys to children through the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive. Fans and fellow players are giving their well wishes to Damar and his family, both on Twitter and on his GoFundMe page.
ESPN released a statement from Damar's family on Jan. 3.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the family of Damar Hamlin released the following statement via ESPN: "Oh behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans across the country.
The statement continues, "We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."
Our thoughts go out to Damar’s friends, family, and teammates during this trying time.
Donations for Damar’s fundraising campaign can be made at GoFundMe.