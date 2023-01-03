"We're not seeing that right now... there's been a paradigm shift in terms of player health and safety and how precious our lives are. And that the game is not worth it in the end when it comes to serious issues like this." Current players agree. Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. chimed in, “For us, the dream is real. Even though we understand the dream comes with great sacrifice, we never want that sacrifice to be paid from the expense of anyone's life."