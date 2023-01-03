Skip Bayless Under Fire for Disgusting Tweet Following Damar Hamlin's Collapse
For those unaware, Skip Bayless is best known for his insensitive sports takes, especially those about NBA superstar LeBron James and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, his disgusting comments regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his life-threatening injury are, without a doubt, the worst of his entire career.
Following the pro athlete's terrifying injury that forced the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals to be postponed, Skip took to Twitter and shared one of the most horrendous sports takes ever. As expected, his insensitive and compassionless tweet resulted in immense backlash.
So, what did Skip say about Damar Hamlin? Keep reading for all the known details.
What did Skip Bayless say about Damar Hamlin?
After suffering cardiac arrest and having his heartbeat restored on the football field, Damar Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. The latest health update indicates the 24-year-old professional athlete is in critical condition.
Many took to social media to share prayers and support, but Skip Bayless had other plans and made a tweet that has been widely described as insensitive: "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant."
Skip's tweet confirmed he's more concerned about the AFC playoff race than he is about the life of Damar Hamlin. As a result, he faced immediate backlash from his followers, including high-profile sports figures such as former quarterback Robert Griffin III, former wide receiver Dez Bryant, and former cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Nearly an hour later, Skip attempted to clarify his tweet with a follow-up message: "Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him and will continue to."
Skip addressed his insensitive tweet on 'Undisputed.'
On the Jan. 3 episode of Undisputed (which co-host Shannon Sharpe was noticeably absent from), the 71-year-old sports commentator said he believed his offensive tweet was "widely misconstrued or misinterpreted."
"My tweet was simply as a journalist," he stated. "I was putting myself in the heads of the NFL executives, starting with Roger Goodell, who were having to figure out on the fly what to do here. And I stated the glaringly obvious which is that no doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of the game."
"This is right in the middle of the vortex of this situation when it was unclear what they were going to do with the game," Skip continued. "But I made the point that this late in the season, but with a game of this magnitude, it's very difficult to postpone it. Yet, the end of my tweet was 'all of which suddenly seems so irrelevant.' For the first time in the history of the NFL, my point was, it was all rendered irrelevant by what was happening on the football field."
"Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point," Skip emphasized yet again. "I'm sorry if that was misunderstood, but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. ... If you're offended by that, God bless you. I get it. Maybe there’s a part of me that's somewhat offended by it. But this is our job."
Our thoughts are with Damar’s friends, family, and teammates during this challenging time.