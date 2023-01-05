Shannon Sharpe Slammed Skip Bayless Over Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet
After a one-day absence, former NFL tight end and current sports analyst Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed on Jan. 4, 2023. The three-time Super Bowl champ immediately got into a heated discussion with co-host Skip Bayless — wait, why?
In case you've been living under a rock, Skip shared a controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin and his life-threatening on-field injury during Monday Night Football. The 24-year-old football safety suffered cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored not once, but twice. When co-host Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed, he confronted Skip about the tweet.
As expected, things didn't go too well, and the pair have been feuding ever since.
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless feud over Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed.'
At the start of the Jan. 4 episode of Undisputed, Shannon brushed over his one-day absence and almost immediately got into a heated argument with Skip over the latter's insensitive tweet about Damar Hamlin.
"In watching that game on Monday night, what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different," he said. "I've never seen anybody have to be revived and fight for their life on the field. Skip tweeted something, and although I disagreed with the tweet, and hopefully Skip would take it down. But I wanted ..."
Skip quickly interrupted, saying, "I'm not going to take it down, because I stand by what I tweeted."
A visibly frustrated Shannon clapped back: "I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting ... I was just gonna say, Skip, I didn't want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin was the issue. We should've been talking about him and not getting into your tweet. That was what I was gonna do, but you can't even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting."
Shannon added: "I didn't want to get into a situation yesterday where Damar Hamlin was the issue. We should be talking about him and not have to get into your tweet."
Skip angrily responded, "I was under the impression you weren’t going to bring this up because nobody here had a problem with that tweet," before the subject was dropped altogether.
Despite their intense dispute, the co-hosts seemed to be in good spirits during the Jan. 5 episode of their show, sharing a fist-bump before delving into the upcoming Cowboys-Commanders game.
Damar Hamlin is awake, but he still has "a ways to go."
During a conference call on Jan. 5, two UC Health physicians treating Damar Hamlin announced that he's awake and has had "substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours." Dr. Timothy Pritts joined in, adding that once he woke up, he could communicate through writing and the first question Damar wrote down was: "Did we win?"
The doctors replied, "Yes, Damar. You won. You won the game of life."
As he continues making progress, Dr. Pitts revealed that Damar still has a long way to go: "He continues to be critically ill. He continues to undergo intensive care in our surgical and trauma ICU."
"He's being cared for by ICU neuro-critical care teams, trauma surgery and a cardiology team, as well as our expert nurses and respiratory therapists. They are attending to him, and he still has significant progress that he needs to make. But this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care," he said.
Our thoughts go out to Damar’s friends, family, and teammates during this trying time.
Donations for Damar’s fundraising campaign can be made at GoFundMe.