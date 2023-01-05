Shannon Sharpe Slammed Skip Bayless Over Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet

In case you've been living under a rock, Skip shared a controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin and his life-threatening on-field injury during Monday Night Football. The 24-year-old football safety suffered cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored not once, but twice. When co-host Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed, he confronted Skip about the tweet.

As expected, things didn't go too well, and the pair have been feuding ever since.