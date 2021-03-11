The Cast of 'Last Chance U: Basketball' Has Been Living Their Best Lives

The Netflix docuseries Last Chance U is back, this time with a new focus. The five seasons of that show were all about football, but now, there's a spinoff for a team of basketball players. Last Chance U: Basketball follows players at East Los Angeles College. The season gives fans what they've come to expect from the first rendition of the show: the perfect combination of sports and emotions. Viewers get the chance to really sympathize with the players as they take on the court.

Even though a second season of the Netflix original Last Chance U: Basketball hasn't been confirmed yet, fans are already wondering what's happened with the players they followed for eight episodes. Even though filming ended in 2020, there's still so much going on with these players today.

Where are the players from 'Last Chance U: Basketball' now?

Even though the players have gone their own ways, it looks like they're all doing really well. KJ Allen, who was a small forward on the L.A. team, decided to continue his college career and basketball dreams at the University of Southern California. He thanked God, his friends, and his family for getting him where he is today in an October 2020, Instagram post. "Everyone has been a great help getting me to this point in my life," the post said in part.

"Third, I like to thank all the schools who recruited me. This decision was not easy. So with that being said, I am 110% committed to the University of Southern California. Go Trojans!!" Joe Hampton was a power forward on the show, but he ended up spending a few years away from the Division 1 basketball court. Now, he's playing at Long Beach State University as a forward and earned his team 19 points in a February 2021 game.

Article continues below advertisement

Deshaun Highler, a shooting guard, made it into his first-choice school: Sacramento State and plays guard there. Malik Muhammad, a center on the Netflix series, has been a forward at Central Michigan University. Marquis Copeland, who was a forward on the show, now goes to school at NYACK College and plays basketball there. Jordan Polynice, another forward, and LJ Zeigler, a guard, both went to Chicago State University.

Source: Netflix