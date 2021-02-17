'Last Chance U': Where Are the Laney College Football Players Now?

It is more than just a game of football... it's life.

Season 5 of the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U takes viewers inside the lives of players at Laney College in Oakland, Calif. For many, this is their last opportunity to get scouted by university recruiters to potentially earn a scholarship and to possibly make it onto an NFL team. But, aside from being the best at their position, these guys are also faced with financial and family hardships.