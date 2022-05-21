Marlo Hampton Made Her Acting Career Debut Before Securing Her Peach

Marlo Hampton Made Her Acting Career Debut Before Securing Her PeachBy Elizabeth Randolph
Many The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have watched Marlo Hampton’s career flourish. After her first appearance in Season 4 as NeNe Leakes’ friend, Marlo maintained her spot as one of the show's favorite “friends.” Throughout the years, she’s also challenged herself in her career and personal life. On RHOA, Marlo showed fans her life as a “munty” to nephews William and Michael. The fashionista also has a boutique called Le’Archive, where she rents and resells her couture items.
Marlo lived out another dream before announcing her promotion from “friend of” to a full-time peach holder. Some fans might not know the St. Petersburg, Fla. native now has an acting career.
Marlo Hampton started her acting career on BET.
Although she proudly rocks only the finest outfits, jewelry, and shoes, Marlo’s profession has remained a mystery for multiple seasons. She admitted that some of her $1 million net worth came from her past relationship with a wealthy gentleman. However, several castmates, such as Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, questioned how long the suitor’s money sustained her.
Amid the concerns about her income, Marlo began booking other ventures outside of RHOA. In 2015, she landed a guest spot on Aspire’s Exhale as herself. Marlo then received her first scripted role in BET’s Games People Play in 2019.
She played Lauren London’s character’s friend Monique on the show. Marlo’s acting debut proved to be memorable, as she filmed a sex scene with actor Jackie Long. During one clip, Lauren’s character catches Monique and Jackie’s character, Kareem Johnson, in the act.
“So much fun filming Games People Play; this was my first sex scene on camera, ” Marlo wrote after sharing the scene on her Facebook page.
Does Marlo Hampton have an IMDb?
Following Marlo’s Games People Play debut, she returned for another episode in Season 1 titled “Reversal of Fortune.” Through her RHOA fame and acting roles, she secured an IMDb page, which shows her role on the show. Marlo’s IMDb lists reality TV credits, including a cameo on Love & Hip-Hop: New York and Porsha Williams’ RHOA spinoff, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having A Baby.
“Marlo Hampton is an actress known for Games People Play (2019), The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby (2019), and Wig Out (2019),” her bio reads.
In 2019, Marlo appeared on How High 2 as herself. The stylist has also been on several talk shows, such as Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Wendy Williams Show, and Sister Circle TV.
Although she loves being in front of the camera, Marlo seemingly enjoys being stylish self the most. In May 2022, Marlo reflected on her choices leading up to her reality TV show fame. While sharing an Instagram slideshow of her mugshots, styling opportunities, and her latest RHOA role, Marlo encouraged her fans to chase their dreams no matter their circumstances.
“A round of applause 👏🏾 to all the ex-cons who’ve turned their life around. It’s not about where you start, but about how you finish!” Marlo captioned the post. “Keep Going! #iconicEXCON #OGfriend #weonthesamescreennow.”
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights on Bravo.