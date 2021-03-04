Lauren London's Baby Bump Was Actually for a Role in a New Movie — but Is She Dating Anyone?

We were first introduced to Lauren London on an episode of Everybody Hates Chris, and shortly after, she appeared in her first feature film with T.I. Today, Lauren’s extensive resume speaks for itself, and her new movie with Michael B. Jordan is proof that she is no longer the gum-smacking teenager that we met in ATL.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Lauren London might be pregnant only a year after the death of her former lover, and set the internet ablaze. Since then, Lauren has dispelled the allegations, proving that her newfound baby bump was fabricated for her new role in No Remorse, but fans are still curious about Lauren London’s dating history . So, what’s the tea?

Here’s what we know about Lauren London’s dating history.

Lauren was previously in a long-term relationship with the father of her now four-year-old son, Nipsey Hussle, until the time of his death in November 2019. The couple, who began dating in 2013, initially met after Lauren reached out to the rapper via social media to buy copies of his highly-popularized mixtape, "Crenshaw."

After following each other online, the rapper, who was the owner of the Marathon Clothing store, followed up with Lauren to meet in person. In an interview with GQ, she explained, “I wasn’t dating anybody at the time or doing any of that. We met because I wanted to pick up a box of clothes he offered me after I bought a couple [copies of] 'Crenshaw.' I pulled up to his shop on Crenshaw and Slauson, and he was like, ‘You want to hang out?'”

“Before that, we had talked on the phone for like eight hours, but [this] was the first time we were face-to-face. We started kicking it every day for weeks, and then I realized that we never went to dinner and had, like, a proper first date. From there, it was just … easy. It felt so natural for us to be in each other’s lives,” she added.

Before the rapper’s death, Lauren and Nipsey shared a blended family that includes their son, Kross, Nipsey’s daughter, Emani, and Lauren’s eldest son, Kameron Carter, from her previous relationship with rapper, Lil Wayne.

