Sanya Richards-Ross Called ‘RHOA’ OG Lisa Wu a “Drunk Auntie” at Sheree Whitfield’s Event
After a stellar Olympic career, Sanya Richards-Ross chose to pivot into the reality TV world. Her first reality TV show, Sanya’s Glam and Gold, showed her life with her husband and their family but only lasted for one season on WeTV.
Years after its cancellation, Sanya returned to the reality platform to film The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Since her Season 13 debut, Sanya has already had multiple altercations with the show’s full-time cast members. Amid her beef with Drew Sidora, who joined the show in Season 12, Sanya became involved in another feud. However, her most recent conflict involved one of RHOA’s OGs, Lisa Wu.
Here’s what we know about what went down between Sanya and Lisa.
Inside Sanya Richards-Ross and Lisa Wu’s feud on ‘RHOA.’
In Season 14, Episode 6, “Midnight in the Chateau of Good & Evil,” Lisa Wu made a surprising appearance at Shereé Whitfield’s nude slumber party at Chateau Shereé (because, where else would it be?) Shereé invited Lisa and her current castmates Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and Sanya.
As the night commenced, Kenya asked the ladies to say something positive about someone else in the room, and the crowd would reply with “yes, queen.” We love a good affirmation!
When Drew’s turn came, she said she gets along with “mostly everyone.” While she didn’t say who the “mostly” referred to, she and Sanya haven’t been on the same page since the cast’s trip to New York. Nonetheless, Drew stated she genuinely loves everyone in the room, even when she doesn’t like them.
Although some felt Drew’s remarks were harsh, Lisa defended her and explained the importance of not holding any grudges. As Lisa continued speaking, Sanya eventually interrupted and proceeded to talk at the same time. Then, Lisa informed Sanya that she was “talking,” to which she replied, “yeah, you’ve been talking a lot,” per The Jasmine Brand.
Later, in her confessional, Sanya called Lisa the party’s “drunk auntie” since the Bravo alum had several cocktails at the event. While speaking with Marlo about the altercation on the RHOA aftershow (clip below), Sanya said she didn’t expect to have a negative experience when she first met Lisa.
“First of all, it was my first time meeting Lisa,” Sanya explained. “ I didn't realize that she was just gonna talk and talk and talk and talk and talk.”
Is Lisa Wu coming back to ‘RHOA’?
So far, Lisa and Sanya’s feud hasn’t escalated further than Shereé’s party. However, many RHOA fans believe Lisa, who starred on the show in Seasons 1 and 2, could quickly snatch Sanya’s peach from her if she wanted to.
Since leaving RHOA due to creative differences with the network, Lisa has appeared on another reality show called Hollywood Divas. Additionally, she has landed acting roles on Meet The Browns and Saints and Sinners.
As for an RHOA return, Lisa hasn’t confirmed nor denied she’s coming back to the show. Fortunately, she will reportedly make another cameo at Shereé’s fashion show in the Season 13 finale.
You can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.