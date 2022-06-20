Will 'RHOA' Star Lisa Wu's Net Worth See Growth in 2022 and Beyond?

Considering Lisa did return briefly to the reality TV world after RHOA, it’s no surprise that fans have held out hope for Lisa to make a return to reality programming. However, her Instagram and IMDb pages shows that the entrepreneur is focused on taking her TV and film acting career to the next level.

Over the years, Lisa has been busy producing shows and films, including Nubbin and Friends, Professor Mack, London Mitchell's Christmas, and Pinch. And as of now, she just finished a new project, a movie titled The Next 24, which is set to be released later in 2022.

In the meantime, Housewives fans can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.