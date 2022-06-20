Will 'RHOA' Star Lisa Wu's Net Worth See Growth in 2022 and Beyond?
Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta already know that women come and go on the franchise like a revolving door. Since the show is currently in its 14th season, it’s expected for Housewives to bid the show adieu and focus on other projects when the time is right. And one OG Housewife who has made good on diversifying their résumé is none other than Lisa Wu.
Avid RHOA fans know Lisa to be the first Housewife of Asian descent to appear on the franchise. And while Lisa’s RHOA days are far behind her — she left the cast in 2009 after two seasons and made some guest appearances until 2017 — the star is still collecting coins these days. So, what is Lisa Wu’s net worth? Here’s everything that we know.
Lisa Wu’s net worth is set to multiply through 2022.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth lists Lisa’s net worth at $100,000. This number reflects Lisa’s work as a reality TV star, baby clothing designer, jewelry designer, and owner of a real estate firm titled Hartwell and Associates. However, Lisa is heavily focused on her acting career these days and has landed various roles in TV series and movies over the years, including on Meet the Browns, Saints and Sinners, and Rift.
Lisa Wu
Actress, Reality TV Star, Producer, Designer, Screenwriter, Businesswoman
Net worth: $100,000
Lisa Wu is a well-known reality TV star and actress who first rose to fame as an OG cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Birthdate: Jan. 23, 1973
Birthplace: Inglewood, Calif.
Birth name: Lisa Wu
Father: Stanley Wu
Mother: Victoria Brislis-Wu
Marriages: Keith Sweat (m.1992–2002); Ed Hartwell (m. 2005–2011)
Children: Three sons (born in 1995, 1998, and 2007)
Will Lisa Wu make a return to reality TV?
It’s no secret that fans loved watching Lisa on RHOA. Although she was a full-time cast member for only two seasons, the entrepreneur made a major impact. And Lisa made it clear that her reasons for leaving RHOA behind were nothing personal; it simply came down to a difference in “creativity.”
After RHOA, she appeared for a few seasons on the reality series Hollywood Divas, which debuted in 2014. She was part of a cast that included Golden Brooks, Countess Vaughn, Elise Neal, Paula Jai Parker, and Malika Haqq. However, the show ended after three seasons.
Considering Lisa did return briefly to the reality TV world after RHOA, it’s no surprise that fans have held out hope for Lisa to make a return to reality programming. However, her Instagram and IMDb pages shows that the entrepreneur is focused on taking her TV and film acting career to the next level.
Over the years, Lisa has been busy producing shows and films, including Nubbin and Friends, Professor Mack, London Mitchell's Christmas, and Pinch. And as of now, she just finished a new project, a movie titled The Next 24, which is set to be released later in 2022.
In the meantime, Housewives fans can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.