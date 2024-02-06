Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams' Feud Made 'RHOA' History — How Did It Begin?

In 2023, The Real Housewives of Atlanta was in big trouble. After a season of divorces, 3-year-old receipts, the , loyal RHOA fans weren't too upset when Bravo announced the show would be on hiatus as it plans on making necessary changes to the show and its cast. So far, fans have seen some of the changes, as Kandi Burruss, who has been with the franchise since 2009, announced she was "taking a break" and wouldn't return to film Season 16.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Kandi's confirmed "pause" from RHOA (I'm literally in denial that we won't see Kandi holding a peach again), rumors have swirled about who might come in and "save" the series. As the rest of RHOA's Season 15 cast (Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, and Kenya Moore) remain quiet about their future on the show, viewers strongly feel Kenya should return for another season, along with her former sparring partner, Porsha Williams.

Kenya and Porsha had a legendary feud on RHOA that continued before Porsha left the show in Season 13. However, with her return, fans believe the two Bravolebrities can make history again, though the feud has gone on for so long that some may not remember why they hated each other. Here's what to know about Kenya and Porsha's feud and where they stand now.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images/Bravo

Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams' feud began during their debut season of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Season 5 of RHOA was Porsha and Kenya's first season on the reality series. At first, it seemed as if the Atlanta newbies would be fast friends, as Kenya, a former Miss USA, and Porsha, whose grandfather was the late civil rights activist Hosea Williams, were familiar with being in the limelight. Unfortunately, the two didn't quickly become friends, as their relationship was doomed after Porsha mistakenly called Kenya "Miss America" at one of her events, and Kenya took the flub as shade.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenya and Porsha's issues continued during the rest of Seasons 5 and 6. They solidified their beef at the Season 6 reunion when they became involved in one of the biggest brawls in Housewives history after Porsha didn't take to Kenya using a scepter as a prop and putting in Porsha's face during an argument. The fight nearly ended Porsha's RHOA run, as she was demoted to a "friend of" the following season.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans hoped Porsha and Kenya would end their feud on 'RHOA,' but were greatly disappointed.

After several years of bickering back and forth, Porsha and Kenya seemingly wanted to squash their feud when they both became mothers to their daughters, Brooklyn Daly and Pilar "PJ" McKinley. Fans rejoiced when the frenemies were OK in Season 12 and began posting photos together with their daughters, even calling their kids "besties" in one Instagram photo. Sadly, the good times barely lasted a season, and in Season 13, the feud was entirely back on.

The issues continued during Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party. The event included a male stripper named Bolo, who reportedly had some after-hours activity with at least two Housewives. One of the rumored 'wives was Porsha, whom Kenya strongly believed slept with Bolo that night, and claimed she heard "sex noises" coming from Porsha and former RHOA "friend" Tanya Sam's room. Porsha said on an RHOA aftershow that Kenya was singling her out to "entice" her, as she had done throughout their time together on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenya was also vocal online when, after Season 13 wrapped, Porsha began dating her husband, Simon Guobadia. Before they were married, Simon was married to Porsha and Kenya's former co-star, Falynn Pina. Following the announcement, Kenya seemingly supported Falynn on Instagram by posting a video of Nicki Minaj shouting, "DID I LIE?!" which suggested that Porsha is everything Kenya had said she was over the last seven seasons.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Are Kenya and Porsha friends now?

Kenya and Porsha's feud went on for years on RHOA. However, in the years following Porsha's departure, they are... I can barely type it... friends. In March 2023, Porsha confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that she and Kenya were finally ready to end their drama with the help of their mutual friends. When a fan asked where they stood after being photographed with their daughters at Kandi's son, Ace Tucker's party in January 2023, Porsha stated that everything between them was OK, at least from her vantage point.

"We are in a better place," Porsha said on WWHL. "And it just happened with time, honestly. [At the party,] she was standing over there at the jumpy house, I walked over, [and] she was like, ‘Congratulations [on her 2021 nuptials to Simon].’ And I was like, ‘Thank you.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Kenya, Kandi, Porsha, Shamea, Riley and Monyetta at Ace’s birthday party over the weekend! 🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/5D68wNx3Q7 — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) January 10, 2023

Kenya has also shared in multiple interviews that she no longer has ill feelings toward Porsha. The "Gone With the Wind Fabulous" singer said she would love to see Porsha on RHOA in Season 16, as they had undeniable "frenemy" chemistry. “I think we made great TV together," Kenya told Page Six in February 2024. "You know, I think we’re the best frenemies. Some of the best times on that show have been created with me and Porsha."

Article continues below advertisement

“Some of the most iconic moments have been created with us being onscreen together," she added. "So I feel like that magic could still exist if she comes back.”