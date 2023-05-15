Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta Source: Getty Images What Happened to 'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton's Nephew? He Was Fatally Shot What happened to Marlo Hampton's nephew? The 'RHOA' star mentioned her deceased nephew in a sneak peek clip for Season 15, Episode 3. By Tatayana Yomary May 15 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

But what happened to Marlo's older nephew Quentin McNeil (aka Memphis Mack)? Here’s what to know about the sad story of his passing.



What happened to Marlo Hampton’s nephew Quentin and what was his cause of death?

Prayers up! In an Instagram post on Aug. 20, 2020, Marlo revealed the news to fans that Memphis Mack had passed away. “Rest in peace to my nephew Quentin, aka Memphis Mack … taken from us too soon,” Marlo wrote. “I never imagined I would be saying goodbye to another family member so soon. He was the life of the party and he always kept it real."

Marlo continued: "We had our moments because neither one of us knew how to hold our slick tongues, but I loved my nephew dearly. He was a great cook, son, brother, friend, cousin, grandson, and nephew. Quentin, we will miss you dearly."

At the time, Marlo did not disclose the circumstances surrounding Quentin’s death. However, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has since shed some light. The publication shares that Quentin died on Aug. 12, 2020, after being fatally shot in southeast Atlanta. A man named Fashon Raquan Ramsey-Waldron was arrested and charged with felony murder.

Atlanta police said in a statement (per the outlet): "At this time, it appears the decedent was involved in a physical altercation with another male before he was shot.” Quentin was only 33 years old.



Marlo Hampton mentioned her nephew Quentin in ‘RHOA’ Season 15.

As seen in a clip from Season 15, Episode 3, Marlo has a conversation with Drew Sidora and shares that her nephew passed away. “My blood nephew is dead,” Marlo says. “My blood nephew is dead.” Drew attempts to console Marlo to no avail, and Marlo lashes out.

“No, you’re acting,” Marlo says before yelling at Drew saying, “My nephew is dead," and storming out of the room.

