Kenya Moore Exposed Marlo Hampton for Using a Fake Name on the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Reunion
The gloves have officially come off. On September 11, 2022, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta tuned in to watch part one of the highly-anticipated reunion. Season 14 was filled with some of the women building and fostering friendships, relentless drama, and shade the size of the peach state. That said, Marlo Hampton’s first season as a peach holder came with much controversy as she bumped heads with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.
The reunion is all about the women hashing out issues that transpired throughout the season. While Marlo tried to explain her questionable behavior towards the end of the episode, Kenya wasn’t having it. Not only did the shade assassin hurl out a few insults, in a teaser for part 2, Kenya called out Marlo for not using her real name. So, what is Marlo Hampton’s real name? Here’s what we know.
Marlo Hampton’s real name is reportedly Latoya Hutchinson.
Leave it to the ladies to spill some tea! In a teaser for part 2 of the RHOA reunion, a bombshell was dropped.
In a segment about Marlo, Andy Cohen discussed the Le’Archive founder’s behavior on the show. Marlo said that “hurt people hurt people,” she and Kenya are “both hurt,” and that she doesn’t know what she’ll do without her.
However, Kenya quickly said that Marlo is full of it and called her “sociopath.” Additionally, Kenya directly told Marlo that she’s fake and that she doesn’t even use her real name.
“Everything about you is fake,” Kenya said to Marlo. “Your name is not even your real name. Latoya. Latoya Hutchinson.” Whew, chile!
Fans of the show already know that Kenya never lies, and the proof is in the pudding. According to BlacGoss (and other sources) Marlo’s real name is Latoya Hutchinson.
Why did Marlo Hampton change her name?
It’s quite common for some celebs to use a stage name or completely change their name — from Nicki Minaj to Jamie Foxx.
While there are multiple reasons why a celeb may change their name — people having trouble pronouncing their real names, conflicts with other Hollywood star names, or simply wanting a change — it’s not so clear why Marlo left the name Latoya behind.
That said, many RHOA fans are not surprised by the revelation since the general consensus is that the 46-year-old comes off as fake. However, viewers can expect for Marlo to answer to Kenya’s claims in part two of the reunion.
Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 reunion will air on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.