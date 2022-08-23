Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

Kenya hasn’t addressed any recent rumors that she’s getting fired from RHOA. Before Season 14 aired, she promised viewers they would see a different side of her, and she no longer wanted to be the show’s bad guy.

“I’m the Kenya that I was always meant to be this season,” she shared with Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “It’s so funny because I think that I got pegged into this villain role, and now it’s like, girl, just let someone else have that baton.”