Peter Thomas Says NeNe Leakes Was “Upset” by Him Stealing Her Shine on ‘RHOA’

While NeNe never had romantic feelings toward Peter, she reportedly felt threatened by his popularity on RHOA. According to Peter, NeNe didn’t like her friend’s husband stealing her scenes.

“That makes a lot of the girls upset too, because we were taking camera time away from them,” Peter said in an episode of Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, per Shadow and Act. “That’s why Nene told me to stay out of women’s business ... Because I’m taking more camera time? I’ve got some s--t I want to promote, too. She didn’t like that s--t at all.”