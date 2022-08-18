What Are People Really Saying About Kenya Moore Haircare?

Before she joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012, Kenya Moore was known for a few things: becoming the second Black Miss USA, acting roles in films like Waiting to Exhale and Martin, and, of course, her long, luxurious hair.

In 2014, Kenya decided to cash in on said hair and market the secret to how she maintains her tresses. She created her haircare brand, Kenya Moore Haircare, which has been a part of her RHOA storyline ever since.