What Are People Really Saying About Kenya Moore Haircare?
Before she joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012, Kenya Moore was known for a few things: becoming the second Black Miss USA, acting roles in films like Waiting to Exhale and Martin, and, of course, her long, luxurious hair.
In 2014, Kenya decided to cash in on said hair and market the secret to how she maintains her tresses. She created her haircare brand, Kenya Moore Haircare, which has been a part of her RHOA storyline ever since.
Viewers will recall in Season 7 when Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton poked fun of Kenya’s line after Shamea discovered she had water in the product’s bottles at her soft launch. Several seasons later, Kenya ignited her feud with Marlo Hampton when she literally paraded her brand around Marlo’s wig event with a marching band.
Although Kenya’s brand has been the source of drama throughout the years, there’s been less talk about the actual efficacy of the products. Given that, we decided to look into reviews from real users of Kenya Moore Haircare.
Kenya Moore Haircare is less controversial when it comes to its reviews.
Fans can shop Kenya Moore Haircare on its website, as well as at CVS, Sally Beauty, and Amazon. For those interested in purchasing the line on Amazon, the e-commerce site has multiple customer reviews you can peruse before you chose to buy a product. Many real-life consumers gave the line 5 out of 5 stars.
“I brought the Moore edges hair follicle stimulator,” one customer wrote in June 2019. “In a matter of days, I started seeing results. I'm so happy I brought this product. I will be buying more Kenya Moore Haircare items.”
Kenya’s products also received rave reviews on social media. One TikTok user, @katmartin216, said Kenya Moore Haircare kept her curls “hydrated” and “popping” all day long. @Mattloveshair also applauded Kenya’s Restorative Growth Mask on TikTok for keeping his “dry” hair quenched after deep conditioning.
But Kenya Moore Haircare reviews aren’t all good.
While many of Kenya’s supporters gave her brand the thumbs up, others weren’t too impressed. On Amazon, numerous consumers claimed the line was too expensive for everyday consumers. Others said Kenya Moore Haircare didn’t do much to change the issues they have with their mane.
“I had such high hopes when I ordered the product, however, it didn’t work for me,” one customer critiqued. “After using it for three days, I noticed extreme breakage each day around my edges... So, I discontinued using it and returned it for a full refund.”
Several YouTubers, such as @Mateneya, have also stated that Kenya doesn’t use her own products, which she denies. In 2022, Kenya said Kenya Moore Haircare is a combination of ingredients that helped her during her pageant days. She also ensured that her products would help anyone struggling with to maintain healthy hair.
“I think the unique perspective of what makes mine different is the real focus on growing your hair back and getting it healthy and vibrant again,” Kenya said in an interview with WWD. “Specifically, the unique blend of ingredients took years to formulate, and it’s proven — we know that they work. It also works on all hair types, not just a specific focus on any particular hair type.”
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.