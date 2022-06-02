NeNe Leakes Is Being Sued and Social Media Users Are Shocked

Per TMZ, NeNe is the subject of a salacious lawsuit from her boyfriend Nyonisela’s current wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, that alleges NeNe is the reason for their marriage falling apart.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Malomine alleges that “NeNe and Nyonisela Sioh hooked up while he was still married to her.” Additionally, Malomine has also blamed NeNe social media platform for playing a role in the demise of her marriage to Nyonisela.