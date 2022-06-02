NeNe Leakes Is Being Sued and Social Media Users Are Shocked
Longtime fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know that OG cast member NeNe Leakes is no stranger to a lawsuit. The 54-year-old filed a lawsuit against every affiliate of the Bravo franchise, including Andy Cohen. Not to mention, the reality star has also made claims of being blacklisted by the network. Now, it appears that NeNe has found herself to be the subject of a lawsuit.
Yes, you read that correctly! While most fans would think that the Bravo network and other companies affiliated with RHOA would countersue NeNe, it appears that the star is being sued by a surprising individual: the wife of her current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. Get comfortable as we spill all of the tea.
NeNe Leakes is being sued by her boyfriend’s ex-wife for ruining their marriage.
A wise woman, NeNe Leakes, once said to former RHOA housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, “Close your legs to married men.” And according to social media, NeNe should have taken her own advice.
Per TMZ, NeNe is the subject of a salacious lawsuit from her boyfriend Nyonisela’s current wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, that alleges NeNe is the reason for their marriage falling apart.
In court documents obtained by the outlet, Malomine alleges that “NeNe and Nyonisela Sioh hooked up while he was still married to her.” Additionally, Malomine has also blamed NeNe social media platform for playing a role in the demise of her marriage to Nyonisela.
In fact, Malomine claims that NeNe’s consistent posts of Nyonisela on her Instagram page has caused “emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection,” per the court documents.
As a result, Malomine is reportedly looking to earn $100,000 in damages for the dissolution of her marriage. Social media users believe that Malomine doesn’t have grounds to sue NeNe, but TMZ shares that North Carolina is one of seven states where a person can sue their “spouse's extramarital partner for alienation of affection.” Whew, chile!
Nyonisela Sioh has seemingly responded, via social media, to his wife suing NeNe Leakes.
To much of social media’s surprise, NeNe Leakes has remained tight-lipped since news of her being sued by Nyonisela’s wife has made its rounds. However, Nyonisela has taken to social media — via a screenshot captured by The Shade Room — to seemingly speak his piece about the topic at hand.
“The best you can do for yourself in life is to not allow negative people to bring you down to their level,” Nyonisela wrote in a now-deleted post. “Just maintain your self-respect and keep away from them. Know that you can’t hang out with negative people and expect to live a positive life.”
Nyonisela went on to share the value of surrounding yourself with people that value your with and appreciate your existence.
Naturally, many social media users had a lot to say. For starters, many fans are confused as to why the wife is suing NeNe instead of her husband. On the flip side, others are mocking the reality star since she famously shamed Kim for having a relationship with Big Poppa who was married on earlier seasons of RHOA.
Despite the division on social media, Nyonisela and NeNe appear to be standing strong amid the lawsuit. The fashion designer took to his Instagram story on June 2, 2022, to post a picture of himself and NeNe. The 54-year-old returned the favor by posting a few snapshots of her and Nyonisela.
NeNe and Nyonisela first announced their relationship via social media in December 2021, after the death of NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes. The pair have been going strong ever since.
There’s no telling if NeNe will make a statement about the lawsuit, but it’s highly likely that the star will remain mute.