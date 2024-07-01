Sheree Whitfield Calls 'RHOA' newbie Brittany Eady a “Scammer” After Shady Comment

Bravo newbie Brittany Eady has had quite the time adjusting to her new role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In June 2024, the insurance agent was announced as one of the newest peach holders for Season 16, along with fellow new ‘wives Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley. But soon after her announcement, Britt was involved in a nasty fallout with longtime RHOA star Kenya Moore.

Kenya allegedly shared illicit photos at the launch of her business, Kenya Moore Hair Spa, which resulted in her firing from the season. While it’s unclear if Brittany texted her group chat about Kenya’s exit, she soon faced more drama from another Atlanta OG — Sheree Whitfield. So, why are the star-crossed castmates on the outs? Here’s what to know.

Source: Getty Images

What happened between ‘RHOA’ stars Sheree Whitfield and Brittany Eady?

The shade fest between Sheree and Brittany began on Sunday, June 30, when TMZ asked Sheree about the upcoming season while she was grocery shopping. As the camera followed her to her car, they asked Sheree how she felt about Kenya being let go from the show after being suspended for allegedly engaging in revenge porn. The She by Sheree CEO stated she “hates to see my girl Kenya go out like that” and also expressed her concern about the season.

“It’s kinda hard to sit back and watch the show kind of slowly sink the way it is,” Sheree said. “So, I’m not happy. I don’t like it.”

The Bravolebrity's short comment certainly caught Britt’s attention. Soon after the interview circulated, The Bravo Shaderoom reported that Brittany replied to the video in an Instagram comment, implying Sheree may have enlisted TMZ to follow her around. “TMZ in Atlanta… interesting,” Brittany wrote, followed by a crying-laughing emoji.

Sheree quickly clocked Britt’s shade and expressed as much on her social media platform. The same day, she wrote an Instagram Story responding to her comment.

“Alleged scammers on Housewives…interesting,” Sheree responded.

Is Sheree Whitfield coming back to ‘RHOA’ for Season 16?

Sheree and Brittany’s Instagram battle was something no one saw coming, though it was greatly appreciated. Sadly, fans won’t see them spar on camera — or will they?

Before their shady exchange, fans wondered why Sheree didn’t return to RHOA. During her shopping trip, she confirmed that she left the show “Because the coin wasn’t right.” However, with Kenya gone, fans think Sheree got the call to rescue the season.

Sheree didn’t say whether she got a call from the network. However, she told TMZ she hadn’t completely closed that chapter of her life and hinted at making a cameo. “As an OG, I always feel like an OG’s presence is always welcomed or needed on the series no matter what capacity,” Sheree said. “So, I never say never. If the coin is right, I just might.”

The Traitors alum’s confirmation came just one month after Andy Cohen expressed similar sentiments to Distractify. In May 2024, Andy said there was always room for Sheree to be on RHOA “in some capacity.”