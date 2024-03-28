Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta Simon Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Signed Their Prenup Anticipating a Divorce Simon's March 2024 filing against Porsha states she "did not enter into the Prenuptial Agreement in good faith." By Elizabeth Randolph PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As fans await the reported revamped The Real Housewives of Atlanta, many have thanked Porsha Williams for clocking into her peach holder duties ahead of its Season 16 premiere. In February 2024, one week after she confirmed she would return to the Bravo series after a three-season hiatus, reports surfaced that Porsha filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia after almost15 months of marriage.

Since Porsha and Simon confirmed their impending divorce, the one-time lovebirds have gotten nasty online and in court. They've accused one another of multiple dysfunctions, including Simon telling Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia that Porsha hired a gunman to come to his house and Porsha accusing Simon of changing the locks in the $7 million mansion they shared.

Porsha and Simon have disputed the details of their prenuptial agreement, something RHOA fans have inquired about during their union. Simon also seeks court approval to keep Porsha as far from her former home as possible.

Simon Guobadia claims Porsha Williams didn't sign her prenup in "good faith" before they got married.

On March 27, 2024, Simon requested in court documents obtained by Distractify that his and Porsha's Nov. 17, 2022, prenuptial agreement be further reviewed by Fulton County court. Porsha and Simon signed the prenup five days before their Nov. 22 wedding. The businessman and his attorney, Onyema A. Farrey, stated, "Additional information is needed through discovery to help this Court determine the circumstances under which the parties entered into the contract."

Simon also said the court should consider the "validity" and "interpretation" of the prenuptial agreement before being enforced. He revealed in the documents that, upon further insight into his marriage, he believed Porsha never intended for them to stay married when she signed the prenup. "Upon information and belief, the Petitioner-Wife [Porsha] did not enter into the Prenuptial Agreement in good faith, or to remain in the marriage with her Husband long-term," the filing read.

Simon's claims against Porsha came after Porsha stated in a March 2024 filing that Simon hosted several women while they were living in the same home without her permission. She also stated she had only recently discovered Simon's immigration status was in disarray due to an alleged criminal background, which Simon denied and said he's been a legal U.S. resident since 1990. Additionally, Porsha requested in February 2024 to have her prenup "enforced" by the court, per People.

Simon Guobadia's March 2024 legal filing requested for a restraining order against Porsha Williams.

In addition to questioning his and Porsha's prenup, Simon's motion asked for a restraining order against his estranged wife. He asked the court to "exercise its equitable powers" to keep Porsha away, stating she allegedly "violated" their Standing Order from a previous filing.

"As described herein, Wife has intentionally violated the Standing Order by maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, and harassing the Husband, the family/children, and house staff of Husband,” his attorney wrote. “Unfortunately, the Wife has had no respect or regard for the court and this judicial process and, thus, has been relegated to self-help by taking matters into her own hands. Therefore, it is necessary to have this court intervene.”

Simon also wants Porsha to stay away from their marital home and his family, including the five children who lived with them in the home. He accused her of using "third parties to call and harass people" at their former home in an effort to force him and his children out "without any regard for order and due process through the legal system."

“Since the filing of the instant divorce, the Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to the Petitioner, the house staff, and the minor children,” Simon said of Porsha. “The Wife’s behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — the husband’s children—currently living in the Marital Residence.” Simon also served Porsha's job, RHOA, with a cease-and-desist letter blocking them from filming in or around the home he owns, per Page Six.

Additionally, he pleaded with the court for him to maintain his Fulton County home and said Porsha has a home in Gwinett County, Ga., which RHOA fans have heard her refer to as "Porsha's Palace." He also said Porsha has been living elsewhere since filing for divorce, and they are "currently living in a bonafide state of separation as defined under Georgia Law."