Simon Guobadia Is Already Coming for Porsha Williams’ ‘RHOA’ Bag Ahead of Season 15

Those who have followed Porsha Williams’ reality TV career know she’s no stranger to a high-profile divorce. In 2013, Porsha’s ex-husband, Kordell Stewart, filed for divorce weeks after her debut season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta wrapped. It was an action Porsha later said she learned about on Twitter, now called X in some social circles.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha later got engaged to Dennis McKinley, her daughter Pilar's father, during Season 11 of RHOA. The engagement soon resulted in a public split, a brief reconciliation, and another public split. I’m taking you down Porsha’s history with public breakups for a reason. Promise. Porsha’s breakups have often occurred on RHOA one way or another since she first received a peach in Season 5. Annoyingly, her future ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, isn’t interested in keeping the tradition alive.

In court documents obtained by Distractify regarding Porsha and Simon’s divorce, Simon is taking legal measures to ensure he has no part in her Bravo return. If he has his way, fans watching Porsha on TV won’t be able to “catch” their tea!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Simon Guobadia demands Porsha Williams’ ‘RHOA’ footage and contract from True Entertainment amid divorce.

Ironically, Simon and Porsha met on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14. We have all gone back and watched the two’s now infamous fist bump as Porsha applauded Simon’s ex-wife, Falynn Pina, on the stunning mansion she and Simon would later share. After getting engaged in 2021, Porsha and Simon later appeared on Porsha’s Family Matters, with Simon in every episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Alas, according to Simon, the past is the past, and should stay off of Bravo. In an April 2024 filing for a videotaped deposition with Porsha, Simon requested a representative of Atlanta’s production company, True Entertainment/Truly Original, give him classified information regarding Porsha’s Season 15 contract and her salary.

Article continues below advertisement

Simon is also asking to see all communications between True and Porsha, including comments on their relationship, divorce, prenuptial agreement, and “filming, recording, taping, and production” taking place at his home, where Porsha hinted she at least still visits.

The court case further states that Simon wants to see “storylines, subjects, and/or topics involving Porsha regarding The Real Housewives of Atlanta television show” through 2025. He’s also demanding that any “email or written communication” between her and True be shared with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

There are several reasons why Simon Guobadia wants Porsha’s contract and other ‘RHOA’ info.

Simon’s deposition comes after his possibly controlling ways begin to surface. Several days before his April 16 filing, his ex, Falynn, appeared on The Baller Alert Show and hinted at him being controlling and a “narcissist” and said she was glad the world is apparently seeing the side of him she saw during their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

While Porsha didn’t call Simon controlling in her own words, court documents show she abruptly left the home while he was away before filing for divorce, possibly to avoid an argument. Additionally, a source told People shortly after Porsha filed that the marriage’s end resulted from an “ongoing matter.”

Article continues below advertisement

It’s also possible Simon isn’t controlling Porsha herself but going for her pockets instead, as many fans anticipate her discussing their divorce on RHOA.