Simon Guobadia's Nanny Says Porsha Williams Abandoned His Kids Before Divorce Filing

Since Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia in February 2024, they've both made it clear they have all the time in the world to discuss their split. The couple, who married in November 2022, can't seem to agree on a myriad of things and have now involved the people who were around them when things were good.

Distractify obtained documents from Porsha and Simon's divorce proceedings from Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia and discovered how someone in Simon's camp really feels about his soon-to-be ex-wife. The witness claimed Porsha pulled a page out of her ex, Kordell Stewart's book by not telling him she was filing for divorce and fled their marital home before he could try and make things right.

Simon Guobadia’s nanny said Porsha Williams left his children for 2 weeks before she filed for divorce.

In April 2024, Simon filed an objection to the court regarding a Temporary Order Porsha filed on April 3. Days later, Simon’s nanny, who is listed in court docs under the last name Silva, gave a witness statement that showed what went down days before Porsha filed for divorce.

According to Silva, who also works as a house manager when Simon’s children are away, Porsha asked Silva on Feb. 22, 2024, to stay with Simon’s children longer than usual while he was away on business. The nanny opted to stay at home overnight to take the kids to school the following day. Silva said Porsha greeted them in their room for her birthday. The Bravo star then “left the house that evening” and allegedly “never came back” until after the divorce filing was made public the following day.

Simon’s nanny stayed with his boys after being worried they would be home alone. Silva remained at the residence for four days until Simon returned “surprised by the divorce and without the help of his wife and children.”

Like Simon, the nanny stated she “had no idea” Porsha intended to leave Simon and said they appeared to be happy before she left.

Simon’s nanny also confirmed his claim Porsha brought a man with a gun to his home.

In addition to Simon's nanny's account of Porsha's actions ahead of her divorce filing, Silva testified on behalf of Simon's previous claims of his estranged wife's "erratic behavior," which included bringing a man armed with a gun to his home.

Silva stated in court that Porsha returned to Simon's home two weeks after leaving with a "big guy who was walking like bad guy." Simon asked the nanny to confront Porsha and ask her if there was a reason she needed to be in the house. Porsha allegedly told Silva she "does not need to answer anything" and proceeded to walk into the house with the man, who Silva said "was inside the house sitting on the stairs with the gun showing" at the time.

Silva said seeing a man they had never seen with Porsha before was "shocking," they became "concerned" about Simon and his children's safety. Simon eventually called the police, who met with Porsha, Simon, and the residence's security before leaving.

Porsha returned to the home several more times in March 2024 with the man, who was presumed to be her personal security. During that time, Silva claimed she became uncomfortable being around the man with her children, pushing Simon to change the garage and front door locks so Porsha couldn't get in, as Page Six reported on March 26. Porsha was allegedly only allowed to visit the home when the nanny wasn't alone with her or Simon's kids.

Silva said Porsha's bringing more security to her and Simon's former marital home was "unnecessary" because Simon had daily security there. While the nanny recalled Porsha eventually returning to the home with her suitcases before leaving again, the Pampered CEO hinted that she was not out of Simon's house yet. On April 8, 2024, Porsha posted a few snaps of her and her daughter, Pilar "PJ" McKinley, enjoying the solar eclipse in her and Simon's backyard.

