How Much Did 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams' 2011 Wedding to Kordell Stewart Cost?

While some of Bravo’s Real Housewives cast members join their respective show with a wedding ring stamped to their finger, some have taken one off in the place of another, only for it to come off again. Case in point: Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In February 2024, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage. Porsha expressed on and off reality TV that she wanted her wedding to Simon to be her last trip down the aisle.

And while that proved to not be the case, Porsha took control of her second marriage a decade after being blindsided by her first husband, football champion Kordell Stewart. Porsha and Kordell’s tumultuous divorce took place on Season 5 of RHOA. Before their divorce, their extravagant wedding was one fit for Atlanta royalty — and was equally as expensive.

How much did Kordell Stewart and Porsha Williams’ wedding cost?

Kordell and Porsha met in the late 2000s at an Atlanta bar where she worked. On May 12, 2011, the couple tied the knot among their family, friends, and Kordell’s son from a previous relationship, Syre. Porsha and Kordell told Inside Weddings in 2011 that they planned their wedding together except for the two white wedding gowns she ultimately wore to the ceremony.

The wedding’s exact price wasn’t made public, though we know it occurred at the St. Regis Hotel in the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead. According to a TripAdvisor listing, a stay at the St. Regis costs over $800 alone. The couple said Buckhead exuded “luxury, class, and romance,” making it the perfect venue for them to say “I Do.”

“Our eyes met as I was walking down the aisle, and I couldn't believe how happy we each were to be marrying the loves of our lives," Porsha said of seeing Kordell on their wedding day. He added, "I will never forget the moment when I saw my wife coming down the aisle, looked into her eyes, and felt the excitement of finally being one."

What is Kordell Stewart’s net worth?

Kordell and Porsha’s luxurious hotel wedding may have been a costly one, but Kordell could surely afford it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth $14 million and earned almost double that amount in his heyday as one the NFL’s most “versatile” players. At one point, Kordell reportedly earned $27 million over five years, primarily during his time playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Why did Porsha and Kordell divorce?

Porsha was introduced to RHOA fans as a happily married wife and bonus mother to Kordell’s son. As her first season progressed, Porsha revealed some of Kordell’s expectations of her marriage, which many of her co-stars found controlling.

The Pampered CEO’s on-screen enemy, Kenya Moore, also questioned the validity of the couple’s marriage, accusing Porsha of being Kordell’s “beard” and other homophobic accusations.

While Porsha defended her marriage in front of her friends and fans, Kordell ultimately filed for divorce in March 2013, unbeknowst to Porsha. Kordell stated in court documents that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

In addition to her stating on the show she was “completely blindsided” after finding out about the divorce on Twitter, she also left the marriage with only a few items, including her “engagement ring, roughly $19K for attorney’s fees, other legal costs and personal items such as clothes and jewelry,” per Atlanta Black Star.