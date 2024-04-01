'Real Housewives' Shake-Up: Why Did Sanya Richards-Ross Leave 'RHOA'?

In Season 14 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, retired athlete Sanya Richards-Ross joined the cast. She came along right in the midst of the steady decline of the largely popular series. Season 15 proved to be the most lackluster season in the history of the series, and many were already calling for the cast to be revitalized with some new faces. As one of the already newer faces, Sanya seemed likely to stay on the show, but it was announced in March 2024 that she would not be returning for Season 16.

Sanya was one of the calmer presences in the RHOA cast, and her trials during the 15th season were certainly heartbreaking. While there was much-manufactured drama in Season 15, Sanya’s story regarding her pregnancy provided a sense of much-needed heart and soul to the season. The announcement of Sanya's departure included two other former peach holders who were also said to not be returning. So, why did Sanya Richards-Ross leave RHOA?

Why did Sanya Richards-Ross leave 'RHOA'?

Sanya has not released an official statement on her reasons for leaving the series. In fact, the news broke during Andy Cohen’s radio show, Radio Andy. During the March 14, 2024 episode, he included Sanya in a list of other Housewives leaving the show, confirming that the Olympic champion would not be returning.

Sanya Richards-Ross is a former Olympic champion.

Before joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya Richards-Ross had already accomplished many feats. Running on the track and field team, Sanya earned four medals, three of which were gold medals during the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics representing the United States. Now that she is retired from her Olympic career, Sanya has embraced entrepreneurship, exploring business ventures while living as a mother of two. She gained her peach in RHOA’s 14th season.

Sanya joined several other Real Housewives in leaving their franchises.

Sanya, Kandi, and Marlo may have left ‘RHOA,’ but the announcement of Porsha Williams's return was right on time.