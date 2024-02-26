Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 'RHOBH' Star Annemarie Wiley Had Plenty of Money Before the Show Annemarie is a nurse anesthetist and she's married to a former NFL player. She didn't join 'RHOBH' for the money — she has plenty of her own. By Sheridan Singleton Feb. 26 2024, Published 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The newest cast member to join the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is Annemarie Wiley. She was brought in by Kyle Richards. Despite being a newbie on the show, Annemarie has made an impression on the RHOBH dynamic thanks to her curious fixation on certain eating habits.

Annemarie is a nurse anesthetist and she's married to Marcellus Wiley, a former NFL player. The couple got married in 2014 and they have an impressive combined net worth. What is Anniemarie's net worth? We have details on her combined net worth as well as her finances before her marriage.

‘RHOBH’ newbie Annemarie Wiley had a solid net worth of her own before she got married.

Annemarie is a nurse anesthetist, which is something that she was quite proud to mention throughout her first season on RHOBH. She had a perplexing fascination with Sutton Stracke’s esophagus, perhaps because of her personal experiences in the medical field.

As a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) working in Los Angeles, Annemarie brought a net worth of $1 million into her marriage. And with Marcellus's lucrative career in the NFL, the couple has an impressive combined net worth.

Annemarie Wiley TV Personality and CRNA Net worth: $6 Million Annemarie Wiley is a certified registered nurse anesthetist, philanthropist, and American TV personality. She's part of the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' Birthdate: Oct. 10, 1983 Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia Spouse: Marcellus Wiley (2014–Present) Children: Morocca Alise (24, step-daughter), Marcellus Jr. (7), Ariya Jayne (4), and Alivia Marie (3)

Marcellus Wiley had a successful NFL career and works for ESPN.

Marcellus was a defensive end in the NFL from 1997 to 2006. He played for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons and would eventually play for the San Diego Chargers for three seasons. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for one season and retired after two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006.

Since retiring, Marcellus has worked as a host for ESPN game broadcasts. Marcellus is also a co-founder of Prolebrity, which is a group dedicated to connecting members of the sports community.

Annemarie and Marcellus are proud parents to four children.

Annemarie and Marcellus have four children. Marcellus has an adult daughter, Morroca Alise, from a previous relationship. Marcellus and Annemarie’s other children are Marcellus Jr., Ariya Jayne, and Alivia Marie. The couple has a passion for their young family and helping youth in general, which led them to focus on philanthropy and start a non-profit organization.

Annemarie and Marcellus Wiley started a non-profit organization called Project Transition.