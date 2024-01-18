Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Why Do Some 'RHOBH' Fans Think Annemarie Wiley Isn't a Full-Time Cast Member in Season 13? Annemarie Wiley is a new cast member in Season 13 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' but fans think she's edited out of scenes and episodes. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 18 2024, Published 8:04 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The new housewife on the block in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is Annemarie Wiley. However, well into the season, fans started to notice that Annemarie was shown less and less, which led some to wonder if Annemarie was actually edited out of RHOBH episodes. That seems almost too ridiculous to be true though, right?

This is Bravo reality TV we're talking about. If one storyline supersedes another, then it gets more attention in any given season, let alone episode. And that may be the case for Annemarie arriving at a time when other stories might be a tad more salacious or interesting for producers. Still, as a newbie here as part of the main cast, you'd think you would see more of her in Season 13.

Source: Bravo

Was Annemarie Wiley edited out of 'RHOBH' episodes?

Although Annemarie is introduced in Season 13 as a new cast member, she isn't actually shown to viewers until Episode 6. However, after that, Annemarie appears less and less, and there's no real mention of why that is, or any acknowledgement of this on the show. RHOBH producers haven't come forward to admit to purposely editing Annemarie out of specific episodes or storylines either.

But it's possible that her scenes just didn't land when it came time to edit the Season 13 episodes. And it does make sense why some fans might believe that Annemarie was edited out. As one fan pointed out on Reddit, when Annemarie is brought in during Season 13, much of her dialogue revolves around Sutton Stracke's "esophagus disorder."

Source: Bravo

Someone else commented on the thread with: "She's truly awful. This episode solidified that." And another wrote, "I hope she doesn't attend the reunion." In a way, Annemarie's inadvertent absence during Season 13 RHOBH is a self-fulfilling prophecy, since it's apparently making fans less inclined to want to see her.

Is Annemarie a full-time cast member or a "friend of" on 'RHOBH'?

Ahead of RHOBH Season 13, Annemarie was announced as a main cast member. But, since viewers haven't seen much of her on the show and given the fact that she doesn't have much of a storyline of her own, it seems like she is more like a "friend of a housewife." And if things keep going this way, she may return in Season 14 as just that.

Source: Bravo