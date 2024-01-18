'RHOBH' Newcomer Annemarie Wiley's Husband Is a Former NFL Player

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault and rape. Get ready to witness the sass sensation in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, courtesy of Annemarie Wiley — the new queen on the block! But hold on, eagle-eyed fans are playing detective and noticing that she seems to be making fewer appearances as the season unfolds. Is it possible that Annemarie is getting the editing chop?

That's almost as hard to believe as a drama-free RHOBH episode, isn't it? Well, maybe not so much, especially when you factor in the serious allegations against her husband. On that note, read on to discover more about Annemarie's hubby, Marcellus Wiley, and the accusations against him.

Who is 'RHOBH' star Annemarie Wiley's husband?

Annemarie Wiley is married to Marcellus Wiley, a sportscaster and former NFL player. Over his impressive 10-season career starting in '97, he played as a defensive end for several teams, including the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers (now the Los Angeles Chargers), Dallas Cowboys, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2001.

As of now, he currently hosts the More To It podcast, part of the Dan Patrick Podcast Network. Previously, Wiley co-hosted SportsNation on ESPN and captivated audiences with an afternoon drive-time sports talk radio show on ESPN 710AM in Los Angeles. Additionally, he co-hosted Fox Sports 1's Speak For Yourself. In October 2018, Wiley published a book, titled Never Shut Up: The Life, Opinions, and Unexpected Adventures of an NFL Outlier.

Marcellus and Annemarie are also parents to four kids: Marcellus's daughter, Morocca Alise, from a past relationship, as well as their son, Marcellus Jr., and their two daughters, Ariya Jayne and Alivia Marie. Judging by the RHOBH star's Instagram, it appears they are a close-knit family, frequently enjoying quality time and going on vacations together.

Marcellus Wiley was accused of sexual assault in November 2023.

In November 2023, Marcellus Wiley was accused of raping a fellow student while attending college in the '90s. As reported by US Weekly, a lawsuit was filed on Nov. 21, 2023, asserting that Wiley had allegedly committed multiple acts of sexual assault against an unnamed accuser while they were both students at Columbia University in the fall of 1994, "raping her multiple times in her dorm room."

The accuser revealed that as a freshman, she and Wiley became "friendly acquaintances" due to their common social circles. The lawsuit also alleged that there were "multiple complaints" about Wiley from female students since the fall of 1993, all claiming he "sexually assaulted and/or raped them."

The New York Adult Survivors Act opened a yearlong window for survivors of sexual assault to file civil suits past the statute of limitations. That window closes this week



Diddy, Jamie Foxx, Cuba Gooding Jr., Axl Rose, Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, Bill Cosby, Marcellus Wiley,… — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

According to the suit, the accuser informed Wiley that she was a virgin, to which he allegedly responded dismissively: "Ain't nobody tryna have sex with no virgin!" However, upon entering her room, the lawsuit claimed that Wiley forcibly pinned her "face-down on the bed," causing distress and fear for her life.

The lawsuit also implicated Columbia University, accusing the school of a "callous, negligent, reckless, and deceptive response" to the serious allegations. It asserted that the university's handling of the situation resulted in psychological injuries, as well as financial and academic damages for the accuser.

Per the suit, when the accuser reported the assault to university authorities, administrators purportedly favored the athlete, attributing the incident to a "misunderstanding." The residential dean at the time allegedly suggested that the accuser misinterpreted Wiley's actions because she "was not from America and therefore misinterpreted defendant's conduct because 'people from different cultures interpret things differently.'"

Furthermore, the suit claimed that although Columbia assured the accuser of Wiley's suspension, he was instead put on "academic probation" for "poor grades" and completed "the spring 1995 semester from home." Law enforcement was reportedly not contacted, and there was no mention of sexual assault on Wiley's record.

On the Nov. 22, 2023, episode of his Brinx TV show, Never Shut Up, Wiley vehemently denied the allegations. While acknowledging that he and the accuser did "mess around" in her dorm room in 1994, the former NFL player denied any "vaginal intercourse" occurred between them.

Wiley claimed the accuser invited him into her room and asked him to "give her a call" the next morning. He later accused the woman of feeling shame about the encounter only when she realized "there was no future" with him. He continued, "You guys deserve the clarity, and I deserve to speak my truth because my truth is what's going to set me free." He stated that he "fit a stereotype" as a "big black man from Compton" and shared plans to countersue for defamation.