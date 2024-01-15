Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Video of Cowboys Fans Running Into the Stadium Has Many Wondering Why They Do It Thanks to a viral video of Cowboys fans running into their stadium, many are wondering why fans do that, and what they get for their effort. By Joseph Allen Jan. 15 2024, Published 10:23 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Although the Dallas Cowboys were the second seed in the NFC in this year's playoffs, they were trounced against the Green Bay Packers. Before the game started, though, video of Cowboys fans springing into AT&T Stadium went viral online, and quickly became a meme as the Cowboys got beat.

Now, many are wondering why Cowboys fans sprint into the stadium, especially considering the fact that most tickets for the game come with assigned seats. Here's why the first people to enter the 90,000 person stadium sprint into the building.

Why do Cowboys fans run into the stadium?

While most Cowboys fans already have tickets by the time the game starts, the fans that you see sprinting into the stadium fall into another category. These fans are angling for spots in the standing-room-only section of the stadium, and at AT&T stadium, that section operates on a "first in, first served" basis. So, fans who want to get into that section need to make sure they get there quickly, or they may not get in at all.

Fans who are vying for seats in this section clearly put a lot of effort into getting into the section as quickly as possible so that they aren't turned away, and it's clearly something that happens regularly at Cowboys fans. Of course, the anticipation was even higher headed into the Jan. 14 game against the Packers, as the Cowboys had to win this game in order to retain their hopes of heading to the Super Bowl.

Big changes could be coming to Green Bay.

Following their fairly devastating loss to Green Bay 48-32, major changes could be coming to the Cowboys franchise this off-season. The Cowboys were the first ever second seed to lose in the first round of the playoffs, and virtually no one predicted that Green Bay would be able to pull off the upset headed into the game, especially given the fact that Green Bay's team is the youngest in the league.

Dallas finished with a 12-5 record for the third consecutive season, and many believed that they might be destined to win it all this year, in part because of their talented roster and continued success. Instead, they once again flamed out in the playoffs, which seemed to cement the notion that this iteration of the team is never going to be able to make it to the Super Bowl.

Many suspect that head coach Mike McCarthy's job could be on the line, especially given the news that Bill Belichick is likely looking for another coaching position. McCarthy led the team to all of its regular season success, but has proven that that success has a definite ceiling in the post-season.