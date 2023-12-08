Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Dak Prescott Signals the Center to Snap the Ball by Shouting "Here We Go!" Before every offensive play, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says, "Here we go!" This serves as the cue for the center to snap the ball. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 8 2023, Published 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Before every offensive play, Dak can be heard yelling, "Yeah, here we go!"

Dak's seemingly casual expression serves as the signal for the center to snap the ball.

If you've ever watched a football game, chances are you've heard the quarterback busting out what sounds like a well-practiced script right before each epic play. Usually, you'll hear classics like "hut," "set," or "hike," but behold, there's an NFL quarterback who marches to the beat of his own touchdown drum.

Cue the entrance of Dak Prescott, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Rather than uttering the typical football lingo, he shouts, "Yeah, here we go!" Now, why in the world does he do that, you ask? Well, folks, keep scrolling for the answer!

Why does Dak Prescott say, "Here we go"?

Unbeknownst to many, Dak's "Yeah, here we go!" isn't just for show — it actually serves as the signal for the center to snap the ball. It's like the team's own special language, called a cadence. Every team's got one, though the words they use are unique to each squad.

Now, you might be wondering: Why is it such a big deal? Well, it's the quarterback's way of playing mind games with the defense. Picture this: Dak throws in a mix of words and secret signals, all part of a master plan to create confusion or trick the defense into jumping the gun (this would result in a penalty that gives the offense an advantage).

Although the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recipient hasn't said anything publicly about his iconic cadence, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his thoughts on Dak's use of the "Here we go" expression during one of his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I just love that he's really playing the position," Aaron explained during the Nov. 28, 2023, episode. "What I mean by that is, I'm watching him make Ringo calls — so that's protection adjustments against these crazy looks and picking things up."

"Dak Prescott has become one of my favorite Quarterbacks to watch..



He's really playing the position and he's using his cadence beautifully..



I love the way he's playing and he's really impressing me" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/uMOFJwlrRT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2023