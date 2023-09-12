20 Heartbreakingly Funny Memes About Aaron Rodgers' Short-Lived New York Jets Season

After receiving an absurd amount of off-season hype, Aaron Rodgers officially made his debut as the new starting QB for the New York Jets. However, after just four snaps and 75 seconds into the game, the four-time MVP had to kiss the 2023 season goodbye — why? Well, an MRI confirmed that Aaron completely tore his left Achilles tendon.

Although there has been an outpouring of love and well wishes for Aaron, there are also countless memes about the unfortunate situation. With that said, keep scrolling because we've rounded up 20 of the best reactions that fans had about Aaron's devastating (and potentially career-ending) injury.

What a tenure...

We were looking forward to Aaron's season, and for this to be his only "highlight" is pretty heartbreaking.

Jets fans will never know peace.

Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers run out with the flag and then seeing him get hurt on the first drive pic.twitter.com/IZ3mmytFyf — Average Joe (@berrygoodtakes) September 12, 2023

As MJ says in Spider-Man: No Way Home, "If you expect disappointment, then you can never really be disappointed."

Another year, another awful Jets season.

Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers limp off the field pic.twitter.com/9UDZ2tj1Hg — Doug Outs (@Doug_Outs) September 12, 2023

Jets fans need to understand that they're a cursed franchise, and it's going to take more than Aaron Rodgers to turn it around. But hopefully, the organization gets it together soon enough!

Hello darkness, my old friend.

Jets fans: "Thank god we finally have a franchise QB, Super Bowl here we come!"



God: pic.twitter.com/Na7NVChhNM — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2023

No one, not even God, will let Jets fans experience happiness.

The win made it much worse.

Every Jets fan after the excitement of that W wore off pic.twitter.com/DqpXJfrsIK — Dude Diligence (@JetsNihilist) September 12, 2023

The minute they woke up and remembered Aaron's season-ending injury, their day was ruined.

This poor man!

Aaron didn't even have the chance to prove himself to the Jets community. He raised their expectations exponentially, and it all went away without him ever completing a pass. Ugh, talk about devastating.

This is devastatingly accurate.

Aaron Rodgers on his first drive with his new team.. pic.twitter.com/BCfv6qnpA1 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2023

For some reason, there's always a Spongebob reference that will sum up a tragic event.

Blink and you miss Aaron Rodgers' entire 2023 NFL season!

Aaron Rodgers 2023/24 NFL season recap: pic.twitter.com/ssUfEwZNxZ — A (@twan1021) September 12, 2023

His season ended before it even actually started — if that's not heartbreaking, then we don't know what is!

MetLife is showing no mercy.

“What an absolute disaster to start the season for the Giants at home”



MetLife Stadium: pic.twitter.com/hml7TeL93S — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2023

After allowing the ever-disappointing New York Giants to get shut out 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys in their 2023 home opener, MetLife Stadium decided to shatter the hopes and dreams of the Jets as well. Gotta love it!

We love a good Eli meme.

The Aaron Rodgers injury gave us one more elite Eli Manning face, so who's to say if it was actually bad. pic.twitter.com/AtWVdQcNyQ — Vas Drimalitis (@vasdrimalitis) September 12, 2023

Although he'll go down in history as the only quarterback to beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice, New York Giants legend Eli Manning will always be known for his memeable face.

Jets fans are currently sobbing.

Zach Wilson walking into the Jets facility this morning pic.twitter.com/ynxJprDxKF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2023

Oh brother, this guy stinks!

And they're all going to be out buying new TVs this week.

New York Jets fans watching Aaron Rodgers leave the game pic.twitter.com/QPqE929Rff — Shirt-Ish (@Shirt_Ish) September 12, 2023

There's no doubt in our minds that some Jets fans destroyed their electronics last night.

Jets fans are also experiencing the five stages of grief.

Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers injured pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) September 12, 2023

At first, Jets fans denied Aaron's injury. They quickly grew angry but eventually started praying for his health. However, once they learned he suffered a season-ending injury, they became depressed. Now, all that's left is for them to accept it and move on (but that could take a long time).

Tell us how you really feel, Pat.

Punctuation is important.



Patrick Mahomes on Aaron Rodgers injury. pic.twitter.com/Zv6moOoPGE — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) September 12, 2023

That edit button really came in handy, didn't it Pat?

Those four snaps will go down in history.

There will never be anything like it. Ever.

Just absolute pain.

Jets fans after Aaron Rodgers gets injured on the third play of the game pic.twitter.com/7R3OM2p5J6 — Bobwehadababyitsaboy (@fplittington) September 12, 2023

See, even Barbie understands how painful this for every Jets fan.

It's not looking too good...

Jets fans sitting at work looking over their QB options pic.twitter.com/JgBAaB6MBy — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 12, 2023

The next best option? Zach Wilson.

They go hand in hand at this point.

NY Sports & Misery pic.twitter.com/5GJwr3tdVI — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) September 12, 2023

Lets face it — misery will always follow the NY sports community.

Zach Wilson has a lot to prove this season.

Zach Wilson wondering why Jets fans are upset about Aaron Rodgers and aren’t excited for him to be QB1 again pic.twitter.com/hOgTIEKgd6 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 12, 2023

Not one person has faith in him, but can Zach prove them wrong? Only time will tell.

Hopefully, he comes back stronger than before!

Aaron Rodgers deserves a better end to his legacy than this, man… it can’t end like this… pic.twitter.com/1d7Ca4JOxr — 𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 (@BigMack_4) September 12, 2023