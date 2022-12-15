NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce

Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage.

The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors — which she ultimately denied — after she was spotted having dinner with her longtime jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.