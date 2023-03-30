Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady Actually Dating? Details on Their Alleged Relationship By Kelly Corbett Mar. 30 2023, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

What are some celebrity couples that never made sense to you? Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, perhaps? Or Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent? The list is endless. So many unlikely celebrity couples just seem to jump out of the woodwork without warning, that you can’t help but wonder: Is this a publicity stunt? How would they even know each other? There's no way this can be real.

Yet somehow, in some way, it is. Well, get ready for some tea on another alleged couple that we’re having trouble wrapping our heads around. Especially since one of these celebs just announced their divorce a few days before the rumors started. Talk about wasting absolutely no time getting back on the field, missy! Let’s discuss the possible courtship of America's sweetheart and the G.O.A.T. — aka Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady.

Source: Getty images Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Jim Toth (left), Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen (right)

Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating?

According to an anonymous tip sent to celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, Reese and Tom are allegedly dating. The submission reads: "A-list actress who just announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced."

While the tip doesn't name Reese and Tom as the alleged couple, they do fit that description perfectly. I mean, can you think of any two other celebs that that tip could be referring to? Exactly. There aren't any. Not to mention, the insider who submitted the tip also used the email address legallyblonde@patriotsbuncanners.com, which should be proof enough.

Can’t get the possibility of Tom and Reese dating out of my head thx @deuxmoiworld #THISLEAGUE #nfl — Kristen (@KBDitka) March 29, 2023

As a refresher, Reese announced her divorce from Hollywood agent Jim Toth via Instagram on March 24. They were married for 11 years and were nearing their 12th wedding anniversary. They share one child together, a son named Tennessee James. Reese is also the mom to Ava and Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with her first ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Just four days after Reese shared this upsetting news (or at least we thought it was upsetting!), the tip about her and Tom was sent to Deuxmoi.

Just saw on @deuxmoiworld that Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are a new couple. 2023 is wild. — Rhonda (@rhonda_) March 28, 2023

Tom, fortunately, has had a little bit more time to process his emotions from his past marriage. His divorce from model Gisele Bündchen was announced in early 2022 and finalized on Oct. 28 of that year. Tom and Gisele were married for 13 years and had two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. Tom also has another son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this month, Gisele was coincidentally linked to billionaire hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer. However, she did shut that rumor down. Whether that had anything to do with the speed at which Tom allegedly touched down with Reese or if Tom played any role in her divorce from Jim, we'll never know. All we know is that this is wild!