Country Singer Jana Kramer's Relationship History: Cheating, Exes, and More

Singer and One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer has been open with fans over the years about her ups and downs with soon-to-be ex-husband Mike Caussin. The former NFL player and the country singer separated in 2016 , and Mike sought treatment for sex addiction after cheating on Jana with multiple women. The two rekindled their romance the following year, even renewing their vows, but their marriage continued to be strained.

Then, in April 2021, Jana filed for divorce and, it seemed that their marriage was over for good after years of struggling together and separately. Not only have they dealt with Mike's infidelity on and off, but also with the discovery of a topless photo of a woman found on Mike's smartwatch once.

Jana was committed to making the marriage work for so long, but now, they have decided to call it quits. Here's a look back at Jana's relationship history overall.