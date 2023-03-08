Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 1000-Lb Sisters Source: TLC Amy Slaton and Michael's Divorce Is Reportedly Full Steam Ahead — Here's What We Know By Melissa Willets Mar. 8 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Mom of two Amy Slaton of 1000-Lb Sisters fame is reportedly divorcing her husband Michael Halterman. The couple, who said "I do" in 2019, are parents to two sons. Now, it seems the reality star wants to move on from her relationship as quickly as possible.

So, what's the latest with Amy and Michael? Read on for what we know about the status of the TV duo's divorce, including what fans are saying following news of the split.

Amy Slaton and Michael's divorce may feel unexpected for fans who have followed the couple from the beginning.

Fans have kept up with Amy during her weight loss journey on the TLC show 1000-Lb Sisters, but we also saw the star's personal life play out as well. In 2022, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr., who was her surgeon, said, “When I first met Amy, over two years ago, she weighed over 400 pounds, and one of her goals in life, not only to get married, was to have a baby, and at that point it was impossible for her."

Following her bariatric operation, Amy reportedly dropped down to 275 pounds. She and Michael, who met in high school, got married and had a son, Gage, in 2020. By 2022, they welcomed another child, Glenn.

Although at one point Amy, whose sister Tammy is also featured on the show, gushed about her husband and how he supported her no matter what — or how much she weighed — now, according to The U.S. Sun, the couple is headed to divorce court. Fans understandably want to know what happened to the onetime happy couple.

Amy and Michael may not be on the same page when it comes to parenting, which prompted the divorce.

Just days after celebrating her son Glenn's 8-month milestone in March 2023, The U.S. Sun is reporting that Amy wants to divorce Michael. The issue seems to stem from their transition into parenthood.

A source told the outlet, "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids." The source added that the reality couple have "been having trouble since last year." Another so-called "insider" claimed that while Amy wants the kids to be featured on 1000-Lb Sisters — which is headed into its fourth season — Michael does not. "They have been fighting over this for months," according to the source.

Amy Slaton's fans have a lot to say about her reported divorce from Michael.

Although Amy hasn't officially filed for divorce, fans have questions about the status of her relationship with Michael. Taking to the star's latest Instagram post, one follower inquired, "Looking good. Are you and Mike still together?" Others were ready to share advice and opinions on her divorce, with one person commenting, "You need to keep the house and make him move!"

Yeah, this isn’t totally uncommon after a second child in the newborn stage. Mothers take on so much and if the father doesn’t take on as much and help out, chances are it won’t last long. This makes me sad, though. They seemed happy together. But, I only half believe this. — Tia (@The_real_Tia) March 1, 2023