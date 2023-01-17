‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Says It’s an Honor to Raise Her Two Sons

It sounds like motherhood has been the best kind of adventure for 1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton, who has two kids — “miracle boys,” as she calls them — with Michael Halterman, her husband since 2019.

In 2020, Amy and Michael welcomed son Gage. She reflected on motherhood during an episode of 1000-lb Sisters. “Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he’s going off to college,” Amy shared in a confessional on the TLC reality show, per People. “It’s emotional,” she added. “You can’t really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don’t have words to explain how much you love him.” And then came second son Glenn a year and a half later! Here’s the timeline.

The first of Amy Slaton’s kids arrived in November 2020.

Amy and Michael ushered son Gage Deon Halterman into the world via C-section in November 2020, with the little guy tipping the scales at 5 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 17.5 inches long, People reports. The reality star said on 1000-lb Sisters that Gage’s birth was a dramatic one: She had to have a C-section because Gage was in the breech position, and doctors whisked the newborn off for tests after his birth because his blood sugar had dropped.

But then came the time Amy got to embrace her son. “Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal,” she said on the show. “My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes.”

On Instagram a year later, Amy marked Gage’s first birthday. “Screaming happy 1st birthday to my wonderful son,” she wrote. “We love you more than you realize. You are kind, sweet, and [there’s a] little bit of rebel in you as well. I’m so honor[ed] and proud to say I’m your mum. Dada and I love you so much. You are our heart and soul.”

Amy and husband Michael Halterman welcomed their second child in July 2022.

In July 2022, Amy and Michael added a second baby to the mix: Glenn Allen Halterman arrived via C-section, weighing in at 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 17.5 inches, per People. “The wait is finally over… Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy told Today in a statement at the time. “The delivery was a huge success, and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

In an Instagram caption celebrating Glenn turning 5 months old that December, Amy raved about her two little guys. “I still can’t believe how much Gage and you have grown!” she wrote. “Mum, Dada, and brother love you so much! I’m honor[ed] Gage and you chose me to be your mum.”