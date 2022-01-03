Amy Halterman and Tammy Slaton’s Sister Amanda Has a Last Name That We Didn’t Expect

TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters follows the lives of sisters Amy Halterman and Tammy Slaton, who together tip the scales at over 1,000 pounds. Both in their 30s, the pair works together to lose weight as they each run the risk of losing their mobility and becoming bedbound. While Amy has made significant strides in her weight loss journey (and even fulfilled her dream of becoming a mom!), Tammy has been falling behind.

Ultimately, it's been affecting her relationship with her family.