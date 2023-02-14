Who Is Misty in '1000-Lb Sisters'? Meet Amy and Tammy's Protective Sister

The TLC reality series 1000-Lb Sisters follows siblings Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman on the weight loss journey of a lifetime. Throughout the seasons, Tammy and Amy have been aided by friends and other family members who occasionally appear onscreen. During the show's second season, their half-brother Chris Combs was inspired by his sisters to get bariatric surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

There are more Slaton siblings who have appeared more often on the show during its fourth season, most notably, protective sister Misty. Who is Misty on 1000-Lb Sisters? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Misty in '1000-Lb Sisters'? She's another Slaton sibling.

Fans will recall that Misty has previously joined the show on several occasions. The first, during Season 2, when the family went on a haunted hayride, Tammy wanted to introduce Jerry to her extended family. At the time, Amy describes Misty as "the b--ch of the family," but Misty explains in a confessional she's only stern with Tammy's boyfriends because her sister had a habit of falling into bad relationships.

Misty returned during Season 3 to ask Tammy again about her love life, this time about her new boyfriend, Philip. Chris and Misty teamed up to ensure that Tammy was invested in a healthy relationship, as her previous relationship with Jerry turned into a disaster.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Misty returned to Tammy and Amy's lives in Season 4, Episode 4. Misty and sister Amanda Halterman have decided to help Tammy in rehab by picking up things from her house to bring to her, but what they find shocks them. The water heater, refrigerator, kitchen sink and more have disappeared from the house, indicating Tammy has been robbed. Thankfully, the sisters rally together to try and help Tammy recover her things before the robbery sends her further into a spiral.