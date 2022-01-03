Chris Combs Is a Loyal Big Brother on '1000-Lb Sisters' — How Old Is He?

Given the sisters' different last name than Chris's, it's possible they have different fathers, though they've never gone into much detail about it on the show. However, Chris does say on 1000-lb Sisters that his reason for wanting to lose weight has to do with his dad.

"The main reason why I want surgery is because my dad passed away at 57," Chris says in a Season 2 episode. "He was between 400 and 500 pounds. I am 41. I want to be around for [my] kids to grow up."