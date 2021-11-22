The Truth About Chris Combs' Weight Loss Surgery on '1000-Lb Sisters'

During the Nov. 15, 2021, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, it was revealed that Chris gained back a lot of the weight he lost. When someone on a weight loss journey regains a large amount of weight in this manner, it’s considered a backslide.

He revealed that he regained a total of 45 pounds because it’s easier to gain weight than it is to lose it. Nevertheless, he also said he hopes he’ll be able to get the surgery he’s been hoping for.