Tammy Slaton Takes Her YouTube Uploads Pretty Seriously on '1000-Lb Sisters'

Amy Slaton has a husband, a baby, and a full life that sometimes doesn't include her sister, Tammy Slaton. And, it seems, Tammy often worries that Amy could leave her behind. Recently, Amy made it clear she wants to devote less of her time to Tammy and more to her little family.

Luckily, Tammy has other things going on outside of the show and outside of her relationship with her sister.