'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Are Curious About Tammy’s Weight After Rehab

'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Are Curious About Tammy’s Weight After RehabBy Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 15 2021, Published 11:00 p.m. ET
Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters shows Tammy Slaton leave home to treat her food addiction at an in-patient rehabilitation center. But now that the season has finished filming, fans are curious about how much Tammy Slaton weighs. Her sister, Amy Slaton, famously underwent bariatric surgery in order to get down to a healthy weight and have a baby.
The goal seems to be for Tammy to eventually follow in her footsteps with her weight, but what's going on?
Tammy experienced a setback in Season 2 when it was revealed her boyfriend at the time, Jerry Sykes, was secretly feeding her unhealthy food. Tammy and Amy's brother, Chris Combs, accused Jerry of having a fetish for overweight women. Tammy finally ended the relationship, and her rehab stay makes it seem like she's serious about losing weight for her overall health.
Tammy Slaton's weight goes up and down.
So, how much does Tammy weigh now? In the Nov. 15, 2021, episode of 1000-lb Sisters, she has a weigh-in at rehab. According to the scale, she was 631 pounds at that time. She lost 60 pounds during her stay, which was 40 shy of her 100-pound goal. But, because she's tired of being away from home, in the episode, she chooses to leave rehab early.
Although Tammy has not shared a weight update on social media, there's a chance she gained some of that back after she went home and after filming for Season 3 ended. Almost all of Tammy's Instagram photos feature oxygen tubes in her nose. Before now, she didn't have to wear the oxygen around the clock. But if she needs it more now, then it's possible Tammy gained weight and weighs more than 631 now.
Tammy goes to rehab for food addiction in '1000-lb Sisters' Season 3.
Tammy believes rehab could help her lose weight in Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters. She explains to Amy that the rehab facility has equipment for working out and the tools she'll need to lose enough weight to eventually have bariatric surgery herself.
Unfortunately, Tammy chooses to end her stay early. She still feels like she can work on her weight at home, given what she learned at rehab.
But Tammy might still be far from surgery. According to Mayo Clinic, candidates for weight-loss surgery have to meet a handful of guidelines. The conditions include showing an effort to lose weight six months prior to surgery, a BMI of 35 or higher, and at least one obesity-related medical condition. If Tammy gets serious about getting surgery like her sister, she'll have to make a dedicated effort on her own first.
Tammy's ex Jerry was accused of having a fetish for overweight women.
It's possible that Tammy would have lost more weight if she didn't date Jerry. They aren't together anymore, but his apparent fetish with feeding Tammy and keeping her at an unhealthy weighed slowed down any progress she might have made.
Now, Tammy can work harder at losing weight and getting healthy.
Watch 1000-lb Sisters on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.