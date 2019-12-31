Tammy and Amy from '1000-LB Sisters' Weight Loss Journey Revealed

While TLC is known for keeping reality TV real, 1000-LB Sisters might be the network's rawest show in recent years. The series centers on sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, who weigh 406 and 605 pounds, respectively. After facing intense health issues and mental health struggles, the Slaton sisters decided to lose weight and regain control of their lives. This journey will be documented on the show, and it's emotional to say the least.

With the debut of the series in full swing, fans are wondering if the Slaton sisters have revealed anything about their weight loss to date. Where are 1000-LB Sisters Amy and Tammy now? We have the scoop on their weight loss journey so far, and what the emotional TLC show will cover.

Source: YouTube

Where are 1000-LB Sisters Amy and Tammy now? With a combined total weight of over 1,000 pounds, Kentucky sisters Amy and Tammy realized that their lives were being greatly affected by their weight. Before getting a TLC series, the sisters documented their weight loss struggles on Amy's eponymous YouTube channel.

Amy's biggest wake-up call resulted when she wanted to get pregnant and have a baby with new husband Michael Halterman. With extreme diabetes and high blood pressure, it was a catastrophic health risk and a near impossibility for Amy to get pregnant, even though she is only 31 years old. Tammy, on the other hand, grew increasingly more depressed as her health worsened. She told People that things were so bad that she attempted suicide. "I attempted to kill myself last January," Tammy explained.

"I had a feeling that if I didn’t make changes now, I wasn’t going to live past 35," Tammy, who is 32 years old, said about knowing she needed to make weight loss changes immediately. After spending time in the hospital as a result of her poor health, Tammy moved in with Amy and Michael. With the sisters living together once again, they were determined to lose weight together. But, the stresses of changing their diets and beginning to exercise certainly puts a toll on their relationship.

Source: TLC

"In some ways we drifted apart from each other, because of the fighting, but we’re still sisters and we love each other," Tammy told People. The sisters haven't been able to reveal photos of their new weight loss since finishing filming their series in May. But, they did hint that they have followed through on their vow to get healthier.

"I don’t feel like I have to wear a mask or hide my body when I leave the house anymore,” Tammy said to People. "I'm not afraid to let people see me." She also said that she is planning on moving in with a boyfriend in 2020, and getting a full-time job.

"I can go to the store and not worry about my looks because I feel good about myself regardless of what other people say about me. I’m beautiful the way I am," Amy concluded. While we'll have to wait and see what the Slaton sisters look like following their show, they did reveal some of the things they did to lose weight.

Source: TLC

How did the Slaton sisters lose weight? In the trailer for 1000-LB Sisters, Amy and Tammy noted that they needed to lose weight on their own before they could get any weight loss surgery. Amy also admitted that the pair gets "grumpy" if they don't eat, which made them nervous about embarking on a weight loss journey.

The sisters explained that they began rapidly gaining weight in their childhood after their dad passed away. When their mom was working several jobs, the family could only afford unhealthy, microwavable food. Their weight has been an issue since they were in middle school.

To lose weight, Amy and Tammy cut sugar out of their diet, and made healthier versions of their favorite foods, like cauliflower mac and cheese. Amy also began to dance and go on walks with Michael, while Tammy enjoys swimming.