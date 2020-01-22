Meet Dr. Procter, the Surgeon Helping Siblings Tammy and Amy Slaton on '1000-lb Sisters'

Just one year after he started practicing, Dr. Procter performed the first robotic-assisted cholecystectomy in Georgia and became one of the first bariatric surgeons to adopt a fully robotic approach to the sleeve gastrectomy, roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and duodenal switch. He’s been working at Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group in Atlanta since 2016.

Dr. Procter said bariatric surgery is the perfect field for him "because it is technically challenging and gives me the opportunity to go on an amazing journey with my patients. To see someone's life make such a radical change in a positive direction over and over again is the best job in the world!"

On an upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Dr. Procter states how important it is for Tammy, who weighs 605 pounds, to start doing things for herself instead of relying so much on her younger sister Amy, who’s also morbidly obese.

"What I see when I see folks who are in your size range, is once you get there, you get more and more dependent on other people around you," he tells Tammy in a promo. "Once that happens, next thing [is] you’re bedridden and next thing you know you’re depending on other people for every little thing."

