Source: TLC

Meet Dr. Procter, the Surgeon Helping Siblings Tammy and Amy Slaton on '1000-lb Sisters'

By

If you’ve been watching TLC’s new six-part series 1000-lb Sisters, you might recognize the bariatric surgeon who’s been monitoring Tammy and Amy Slaton’s weight loss journeys. 

Dr. Charles Procter Jr. previously appeared on the TLC show Family By the Ton, which followed a trio of cousins who weighed a combined 2,000 pounds. The Atlanta-based MD quickly became a fan favorite because of his commitment to his patients and his ability to dole out some much needed tough love.

As it turns out, Dr. Procter has been making waves in the bariatric community for over a decade. Scroll down for more information about his career and personal life.