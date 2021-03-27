Don't Worry, Rumors That Tammy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' Is Dead Aren't True

Rumors that Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters is dead have been making the rounds, with fans concerned that Tammy has succumbed to health complications. In recent episodes, it's become clear that Tammy is struggling to lose weight, and has actually gained a lot more weight. By the Season 2 finale, Tammy weighed 665 pounds. "I mean, sometimes I try to eat healthier, and then other days I'm like, 'What the heck's the point?'" Tammy confessed.

This came after her COVID-19 diagnosis back in November 2020. Due to her getting sick, Tammy had to stay in the hospital for two weeks. Her condition was severe enough for doctors to hook her up to an oxygen tank in order to prevent lung failure.

Tammy has acknowledged that she's depressed, admitting, "I know I shouldn't sit there and eat it all, but I do, and I don't know how to stop."

Is Tammy Slaton still alive?

Are the rumors true? Is Tammy dead? Although it's true that Tammy Slaton is struggling on her weight loss journey, and did, in fact, test positive for COVID-19, the star of 1000-lb Sisters is still alive despite the rumors that something happened to her. Tammy has continued to post videos and photos to both her TikTok and Instagram accounts. Her latest TikTok is from March 27 (at the time of publication), which shows her responding to a fan on the platform.

It's unclear when the rumors started, but this isn't the first time Tammy has been confronted with rumors of her own death. Back in February 2021, Tammy vented on Instagram Stories, saying, “I don’t freaking understand why people have to lie so much talking about I die man come on I’ve been active on here.”

In 2015, Amy started similar rumors when she took to social media and told fans that Tammy had fallen, and she wasn't sure if she'd make it. Much to fans dismay, Amy started a GoFundMe to prematurely fund Tammy's funeral because she didn't think her family could afford it.

“I know she is on a medical card but it will not cover all of the bills. It is taking all of our checks just to make it through. So this GoFundMe account will be for Tammy’s funeral if she dies. She is not dead yet so please pray that she gets better. Please pay that we do not have this funeral and when she gets home the money will go to help us pay off the medical bills,” she said at the time.

Amy was heavily criticized when she posted the video, since it seemed like she just wanted to profit off of her sister's health issues. Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters has started filming, according to Tammy's brother, Chris Combs. Per Soap Dirt, Chris let it slip that the new season had already started filming, and he tagged both Amy and Tammy — which means they'll be on the show (and that Tammy is very much alive).

