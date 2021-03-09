Is Jerry From '1000-lb Sisters' Married? Here's the Scoop on Tammy's Former Beau

Those who have been keeping up with 1000-lb Sisters have witnessed Amy and Tammy Slaton's weight loss journeys unfold. They've both experienced hurdles along the way. After Amy finally had her surgery, she found out she was pregnant. As for Tammy, her relationship with Jerry Sykes hasn't exactly helped her meet her goals.

In addition to Tammy's beau possibly sabotaging her weight loss efforts, fans have wondered: Is Jerry from 1000-lb Sisters married?