'1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Tested Positive for COVID-19

It’s not breaking news that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the world. Due to the pandemic, many shows were either halted, delayed, or canceled. And of course, that was done to protect the health and safety of cast and crew. And while some shows resumed filming after some time, it didn’t stop COVID-19 from making its rounds.

With that said, many people have been wondering if Tammy Slaton of the TLC hit show 1000-lb Sisters has COVID-19. Since Tammy already has pre-existing health conditions that can make her susceptible to contracting the disease, it’s a valid question. So, does Tammy have COVID-19? Here’s everything we know.

Tammy has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the saddest things about COVID-19 is that you can take all the proper measures and still end up contracting the virus. And while it’s a scary thought having to deal with a positive diagnosis, there are things you can do to help your body can bounce back.

According to SoapDirt , Tammy tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, she had to be hospitalized to prevent her health from declining.

In a YouTube video, Tammy got candid with fans about her condition, experiencing pneumonia, and the steps she was taking to get better. “I was in the hospital for just about two weeks,” she said. “I’m doing great. I mean yes, I’m on oxygen. That’s just to keep my lungs sturdy, strength — I won’t be on oxygen much longer. I was on 15 liters of oxygen and now I’m on three."

And while there were many fans that supported her on her journey and wished her well, others were not so kind. She took to the app again to address naysayers about her condition.

“Some of the comments are stupid,” she said. “There’s people saying I wasn’t in the hospital for COVID-19. I’m glad you were there. I’m glad that you know.” She continued, “So if somebody is going around saying this bulls--t they’re lying to you. Don’t always believe everything you read on the internet. If you have a problem with me, fine, so be it. But I’m not the one going around saying that I was sick when I wasn’t.”