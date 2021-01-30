Tammy Slaton Has a Boyfriend in ‘1000-lb Sisters' — and Amy Doesn’t Trust Him

Tammy Slaton Has a Boyfriend in ‘1000-lb Sisters' — and Amy Doesn’t Trust HimBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 30 2021, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
In Season 2 of 1000-lb Sisters, star Tammy Slaton has a boyfriend; and her sister, Amy Slaton-Halterman, doesn’t trust the guy.
As a TLC preview reveals, Amy questions the boyfriend’s intentions in the reality show’s second season. He claims he supports Tammy’s weight loss surgery, but he also tells Amy he likes bigger girls.
“I don’t trust him,” Amy says in the promo. “She needs someone who’s going to motivate her in this weight loss and not just want her to stay who she is.”
Here’s what we’ve uncovered about the Slaton sisters’ love lives.
Tammy is dating Jerry Sykes in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Season 2.
Tammy’s boyfriend in Season 2 is a man named Jerry Sykes. But not much is known about him, aside from the fact that Tammy called him her “bae for life” on Twitter in February 2020.
After a fan congratulated her on finding her first love, Tammy replied, “Today is not my first love. I’ve been with women and man [sic] before I was with Jerry, but I think Jerry's the one.”
And when one Twitter user claimed Jerry was married at the time, Tammy wrote back, “Are you aware that I do know he is married, and his wife is very sick, so you ain’t telling me nothing I don’t know.”
The critiques kept coming: Another Twitter user claimed that Jerry has been with four “reality show girls.” To that, Tammy replied, “Just stay out of my business, dang. I was with him before I got on TV. … I've been talking for going on 4 years now.”
A TLC press release teases the Season 2 drama around Jerry: “Tammy is head over heels for her boyfriend Jerry, whom she met in person once last year in Atlanta. Now, he’s agreed to visit her in Kentucky, and Tammy hopes this means he’s ready to take their relationship to the next level. However, when Tammy’s siblings discover the details of how they met, they worry that Jerry could sabotage Tammy’s weight loss goals and distract her from making her health a priority.”
Amy is married to John Halterman.
As her hyphenated surname suggests, Amy is a married woman. Amy and her husband, Michael Halterman, met in high school in Dixon, Ky., and wed in Nashville on March 15, 2019, according to Heavy. The site also reports that Mike is a mill operator at Shamrock Technologies who shares Lego videos on YouTube in his free time.
The TLC promo also shows Amy telling her doctor, Dr. Charles Procter, that she and Mike are expecting a baby. “Having a baby means the world to me. It’s everything I’ve always wanted,” she tells viewers.
Dr. Procter seems less than excited about the pregnancy, though, and Amy tells viewers that the doctor told her to wait two years after her bariatric surgery to have a baby. She ended up getting pregnant four months after the operation. “Oops,” she says in the promo.
Amy does admit to being “scared as hell” about the pregnancy. “There’s so many unknowns with this pregnancy,” she says. “Anything could go wrong.”
And Tammy shares her sister’s fears, saying, “Amy got pregnant way too soon after surgery. … It could possibly kill her in the end.”
1000-lb Sisters airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.