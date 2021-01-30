Tammy Slaton Has a Boyfriend in ‘1000-lb Sisters' — and Amy Doesn’t Trust Him

As a TLC preview reveals, Amy questions the boyfriend’s intentions in the reality show’s second season. He claims he supports Tammy’s weight loss surgery, but he also tells Amy he likes bigger girls.

“I don’t trust him,” Amy says in the promo. “She needs someone who’s going to motivate her in this weight loss and not just want her to stay who she is.”

Tammy is dating Jerry Sykes in ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Season 2.

Tammy’s boyfriend in Season 2 is a man named Jerry Sykes. But not much is known about him, aside from the fact that Tammy called him her “bae for life” on Twitter in February 2020. After a fan congratulated her on finding her first love, Tammy replied , “Today is not my first love. I’ve been with women and man [sic] before I was with Jerry, but I think Jerry's the one.”

And when one Twitter user claimed Jerry was married at the time, Tammy wrote back , “Are you aware that I do know he is married, and his wife is very sick, so you ain’t telling me nothing I don’t know.” The critiques kept coming: Another Twitter user claimed that Jerry has been with four “reality show girls.” To that, Tammy replied , “Just stay out of my business, dang. I was with him before I got on TV. … I've been talking for going on 4 years now.”

