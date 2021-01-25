How Much Are the '1000-LB Sisters' Raking In? Fans Want the Tea

It’s no secret that appearing on reality television can bring in the big bucks. And with rumors of a slew of reality stars bringing in millions of dollars per season, that can make the experience all the better.

However, when it comes to how much both Amy and Tammy Slaton make on 1000LB-Sisters, there's a bit of mystery there. See, it's hard to indicate an exact figure since the ladies have been tight-lipped about their salaries. Their primary focus is to shed weight, after all. The money is nothing more than a bonus.

The TLC network has also been silent about how much they pay their reality stars. But, we can confirm that the ladies are getting a sizable check, since they have returned for Season 2.